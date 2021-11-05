Sports
Bust Candidates for NFL Week 9
We’ve had our share of hits and misses in the fade column Tyler Lockett went ballistic last week, but we’re trudging forward.
The goal of each fantasy season is to make as many good decisions as possible, hoping that the accumulation of good decisions will get you where you need to go. I’m not saying that everyone listed in this article should be automatically placed on your roster, your team depth and context determine how you play that. You may be using this column more for a DFS slant, or as a springboard to player props.
Like everything else, I recommend that you consider every reasonable argument you come across, but ultimately make your own informed decision.
I think the Bengals will try to win this game through the air, given the Browns’ pass-funnel defense. Cleveland is ranked 25th in the pass-defense DVOA, but a solid third in the run-defense DVOA. It’s hard to find lanes against these front seven.
I don’t expect a season player to bank Joe Mixon, given his projectable volume and his streak of touchdowns over five consecutive weeks. But will the Bengals use Mixon in a dedicated passing role? He caught 13 balls in three different starts this year, but his other five games have only included four catches. Samaje Perine was a regular change of pace in this offense, although his snaps were lower last week.
[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]
It’s not like I expect Mixon to do that? complete loses his mojo, because I bet him on RB14. But this is the toughest rush opponent on his schedule, and I suspect Joe Burrow will get the keys to the Cincinnati strike this week. Temper your expectations.
DeAndre Hopkins defaults to WR10 (for the third year in a row), but it was a different path to that number than usual. Normally we see Hopkins as a target, but he is only 49 games through eight games, a 38 percent drop from last year’s target pace.
Hopkins got the points flowing through touchdown deodorant (seven scores), but this week all hell works with an injury-compromised Kyler Murray or backup Colt McCoy. Season managers should always play Hopkins, but he’s a blur for DFS and prop purposes.
You probably don’t need help with banking Robby Anderson these days, he’s down 50 yards since week 1 and has only caught eight of his last 28 targets.
But let’s take it a step further, why is Anderson still taking up roster space in 46 percent of Yahoo competitions?
Sam Darnold is in trouble (a date against New England probably won’t fix that), backup PJ Walker probably won’t be a savior, and the return of Christian McCaffrey will only push Anderson further down the pecking order of offenses. Forget the ADP you provided for Anderson over the summer, understand what a sunken price is. Your bank space could be put to better use elsewhere.
George Kittle v Arizona
As a football fan, I am delighted with the prospect of: George Kittle return. He plays with energy and joie de vivre, and his block will also lead to the San Francisco running game.
But when Kittle returns, we have to be reasonable about initial expectations. Hes missed a solid month with his calf injury, and theres always been a slight touchdown out of his career. He peaked only twice in his last 12 games, and his 14 touchdowns have been over 57 career appearances. I blame this more on the San Francisco quarterback game, but the elephant in the room still deserves mention.
Arizonas pulling a hard line The Cardinals currently stand No. 1 when it comes to defending the position. If Kittle does indeed start week 9, my projection will be muted. And no chance I spent $21 for his salary in Yahoo DFS.
Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/week-9-fantasy-fades-will-joe-mixon-lose-his-mojo-against-cleveland-171732659.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]