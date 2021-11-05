Bust Candidates for NFL Week 9

We’ve had our share of hits and misses in the fade column Tyler Lockett went ballistic last week, but we’re trudging forward.

The goal of each fantasy season is to make as many good decisions as possible, hoping that the accumulation of good decisions will get you where you need to go. I’m not saying that everyone listed in this article should be automatically placed on your roster, your team depth and context determine how you play that. You may be using this column more for a DFS slant, or as a springboard to player props.

Like everything else, I recommend that you consider every reasonable argument you come across, but ultimately make your own informed decision.

I think the Bengals will try to win this game through the air, given the Browns’ pass-funnel defense. Cleveland is ranked 25th in the pass-defense DVOA, but a solid third in the run-defense DVOA. It’s hard to find lanes against these front seven.

I don’t expect a season player to bank Joe Mixon, given his projectable volume and his streak of touchdowns over five consecutive weeks. But will the Bengals use Mixon in a dedicated passing role? He caught 13 balls in three different starts this year, but his other five games have only included four catches. Samaje Perine was a regular change of pace in this offense, although his snaps were lower last week.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

It’s not like I expect Mixon to do that? complete loses his mojo, because I bet him on RB14. But this is the toughest rush opponent on his schedule, and I suspect Joe Burrow will get the keys to the Cincinnati strike this week. Temper your expectations.

Story continues

DeAndre Hopkins defaults to WR10 (for the third year in a row), but it was a different path to that number than usual. Normally we see Hopkins as a target, but he is only 49 games through eight games, a 38 percent drop from last year’s target pace.

How long will touchdowns captivate DeAndre Hopkins? (AP Photo/Daryl Webb)

Hopkins got the points flowing through touchdown deodorant (seven scores), but this week all hell works with an injury-compromised Kyler Murray or backup Colt McCoy. Season managers should always play Hopkins, but he’s a blur for DFS and prop purposes.

You probably don’t need help with banking Robby Anderson these days, he’s down 50 yards since week 1 and has only caught eight of his last 28 targets.

But let’s take it a step further, why is Anderson still taking up roster space in 46 percent of Yahoo competitions?

Sam Darnold is in trouble (a date against New England probably won’t fix that), backup PJ Walker probably won’t be a savior, and the return of Christian McCaffrey will only push Anderson further down the pecking order of offenses. Forget the ADP you provided for Anderson over the summer, understand what a sunken price is. Your bank space could be put to better use elsewhere.

George Kittle v Arizona

As a football fan, I am delighted with the prospect of: George Kittle return. He plays with energy and joie de vivre, and his block will also lead to the San Francisco running game.

But when Kittle returns, we have to be reasonable about initial expectations. Hes missed a solid month with his calf injury, and theres always been a slight touchdown out of his career. He peaked only twice in his last 12 games, and his 14 touchdowns have been over 57 career appearances. I blame this more on the San Francisco quarterback game, but the elephant in the room still deserves mention.

Arizonas pulling a hard line The Cardinals currently stand No. 1 when it comes to defending the position. If Kittle does indeed start week 9, my projection will be muted. And no chance I spent $21 for his salary in Yahoo DFS.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast