New letters reveal Bradmans battle against Packer and World Series Cricket
Bradmans’ letter is one of several in earlier private correspondence between Bradman and Morris. It is part of the SCG’s Arthur Morris Collection. The letters, some typed, some handwritten, have never been published until now. They are a portal to the inner thoughts of Australia’s greatest cricketer at the time of the Australian crickets’ greatest upheaval.
Countless words have been written or spoken about World Series Cricket since 1977, but for our purposes let’s focus on the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, November 28, 1978, the first major game of the second season of the Packers Rebel league, when Australia defeated the West Indies.
This was a night not soon forgotten by all who saw it; by the more than 50,000 fans in the stands, on the hill and even in the rubble where the demolished Brewongle stand once stood; by the cricketers, who played on the sacred turf of the SCG under lights, the ground first lit by six huge and newly erected towers; through the medley of celebrities and boardroom officials sipping champagne and chardonnay as Cmon Aussie, Cmon blared from the speakers; by the women who first walked through the Members Stand, decades of tradition pushed aside by Packer himself.
This was truly the night that changed cricket forever. The night Kerry Packer won the war.
Packer founded World Series Cricket when the ACB turned down his offer to take Test cricket from the ABC and broadcast it exclusively on its flagship television network, Channel Nine. He did this with the promise to create better conditions for the underpaid and underrated stars.
Australian captain Ian Chappell had twice approached the ACB asking for better pay when he was captain. He was refused twice. Twice, by Bradman.
The SCG Trust had a long-standing contractual agreement with the NSW Cricket Association, which prioritized the use of the land as enshrined in legislation that had been in force for 100 years.
The Trust wrote to Packer on July 25, 1977, informing him that no World Series Cricket match would be played at the ground, be it a Supertest or a 50-over International Cup match.
Upon hearing the news, Bradman sent Morris a letter of approval.
First of all, congratulations to the SCG Trustees for the courage to resist the tempting Packer offer, he wrote. I assume and hope they saw the issue as the survival of Test cricket as we know it, or capitulation to a Packer monopoly. For me, I put principle above money, but not everyone does. Ultimately, the principle will win, albeit through a long and costly process.
Bradman knew that Packer and his deep pockets would not disappear.
I see the ICC test countries had the audacity to confront Packer, but what will happen next? he continued in his letter. The legal aspect is worrying. It is unimaginable that one man out of lust for power can throw the growth of more than 100 years into the melting pot.
What Bradman and the rest of the cricket establishment may have underestimated was just how far Packers’ power reached. Within 24 hours of the SCG Trust rejecting the offer to use the land, the government of Labor Prime Minister Neville Wran made a stunning turnaround, winding up the Trust. When it came to appointing 12 new trustees, only three of the old incumbents remained: Chairman Pat Hills, Secretary of the NSW Country Rugby League, John OToole and Morris. Hills was a senior minister in the Wrans cabinet.
The revamped SCG Trust paved the way for Packer to finally use the famed ground he’s always wanted. But he had one more favor to ask Neville Wran: he needed lights if he wanted to play day-night games in Sydney. Instead of installing lights on the Showground, Packer wanted to put towering floodlights on the SCG.
On May 1, 1978, Pat Hills announced that six light towers would be installed, at a cost of $1.3 million.
Loading
Sir Donald Bradman had watched all this from afar in Adelaide. He had talked to the Trust about donating much of his memorabilia to cricketana, as he oddly called it, but after learning that a deal had been struck with Packer, he changed his mind.
Prior to the Packer episode, I was approached by the administrators of the SCG regarding their possible acquisition of my cricketana, he wrote in a letter to Morris on June 5, 1978. Some preliminary inquiries were made and then, when the major reversal in the use of the SCG was announced, I had some delay in correspondence with John Wood. On reflection, perhaps I should follow the case with an open mind and not be put off by my prejudices. If I do, it must be business as I am certainly no longer interested in donating anything to the SCG. They make a lot of money from a business venture not associated with traditional cricket.
In other words, if Packer took advantage of the SCG, why wouldn’t Bradman? Would this all be worth it? For Packer’s bottom line? For the credibility of the SCG? For everyone? SCG members were angry. NSW taxpayers frustrated. Great unsightly towers of light, glowing like the moon, entered the noses and eyes of the inhabitants. And then there was Sir Donald himself, so cranky that he was now charging top dollar for his weathered bats and sweat-stained old gloves.
The first meeting between Bradman and Packer is not well known and was only revealed in 2016 in a long piece in The Cricket Monthly by Daniel Brettig. On February 13, 1979, Packer flew in his private jet to Adelaide to finally end the war between World Series Cricket and the Australian Cricket Board.
Rather than find a combative Bradman, Packer and his people were greeted by a pragmatic one, seeking compromise.
I don’t care what we have to give away to get this deal done, Bradman told them. I want it done.
It was clear to those with access to the Boards’ finances that it might not survive if the war continued. On May 30, it was announced that the exclusive broadcasting rights had been transferred to Packers Channel Nine, just as he had wanted all along. Nine owned the rights for the next 40 years.
Bradman may have been responsible for this peace, but he didn’t necessarily love it. In his last letter to Arthur Morris on the matter, dated July 10, 1979, Sir Donald wondered aloud to an old friend whether the games in the fresh dawn, under the glow of the new lights at the SCG, were any good.
As for the lights, I remain somewhat skeptical about the Packer agreement, one-day games, lights and so on, he wrote. Only time can answer these questions, but I feel like the Packer interlude has damaged the entire fabric of cricket more than anyone realizes yet.
In fact, The Don was overly pessimistic, as he would admit himself in erase in 1986, when he contributed a story under the headline Where To Cricket Now?. Sir Donald wrote about the great stadiums of Sydney and Melbourne [that] now displaying huge electronic scoreboards costing millions of dollars and providing a wealth of information to the spectators, [and] the huge electric light towers [that] turn night into day at the touch of a button.
Despite my deep sense of the traditional game and my belief that a vast majority of players and the public still view Test cricket as the highest competition, we must accept that we are living in a new era, he continued. I am pleased that one day cricket, especially day/night cricket, is here to stay.
This is an edited extract from If These Walls Could Talk: A Celebration of the Sydney Cricket Ground by Andrew Webster, published by Stoke Hill Press. From Nov 9.
