Hunter Harvey Claimed Waivers From Giants As Orioles Make Further Roster Cuts
This has been a week of surprising low-key roster moves from the Orioles. She snuck in another by putting former first round pick Hunter Harvey on waivers, which was revealed Friday afternoon when… news crept out that the Giants had claimed Harvey from the Orioles. Later on Friday, the Orioles announced several more cuts: catcher Nick Ciuffo and pitcher Spenser Watkins cleared waivers and were assigned directly to Norfolk, while pitcher Chris Ellis cleared and is now a free agent.
Harvey, who turns 27 next month, has been off the 40-man roster since finishing the season on the 60-day injured list. He was one of five Orioles still remaining on the 60-day IL, along with Keegan Akin, Jorge Lpez, Jorge Mateo and DJ Stewart. Teams cannot save players to the IL during the off-season and those players must be added back to the roster.
The Orioles chose to let Harvey pass through waivers rather than add him back to the roster. Maybe they thought he would slip through without being claimed, or maybe they didn’t care. If they thought he would make it, they were almost right. The Giants were 29th out of 29 teams in waiver claim priority, thanks to the best record in MLB in the 2021 season. There are 28 teams that Harvey could have claimed before them, and all 28 of those teams passed.
Here’s a quick experiment that would be performed on the honor system. Without looking it up, how many innings do you think Hunter Harvey pitched with the Orioles at the MLB level? Recall that in 2013, he was the team’s top pick in design. That was so long ago that it was Dan Duquette’s second draft as GM. He’s been on the radar for a long time.
Harvey flung his way to near-universal top 100 prospect status within 18 months of being drafted, not bad at all for a #22 pick. That was before all the injuries started piling up, before he was reduced from a starter perspective to a reliever perspective, before the injuries kept coming to keep him from even playing an emergency role.
The answer is that Harvey threw 23.2 innings for the Orioles. That is it. He came into his debut season in 2019 in 6.1 innings from mid-August to mid-September before being shut down. He threw 8.2 innings in the shortened 2020 season and another 8.2 innings in 2021 before ending his season early due to injury. He’s never been healthy enough in the Mike Elias era for Elias’ decision makers to believe Harvey could be a future anchor in the bullpen, and by putting Harvey on exemptions along with forgettable roster filler, we have an idea that they think they have waited long enough.
It’s funny for a team with 107 wins to dumpster a team with 110 losses. Maybe the Orioles will look silly for this one, or maybe Harvey will just never be healthy.
Ciuffo, Ellis, and Watkins are all future names only remembered in Sporcle quizzes by the most unhealthy devoted Orioles fans. Watkins, 29, had an 8.07 ERA in 16 games. He made his MLB debut with the Os this season. Ellis, also 29, made six starts and had a 2.49 ERA, but averaged less than five innings per start and had an FIP of 5.52. Ciuffo, 26, appeared in two games for the Ox.
Between Ciuffo going on waivers today and Pedro Severino’s previously reported dumping on waivers, there are no catchers on the Orioles 40-man roster. This will certainly be addressed between now and the Open Day.
If we count the four players still on the 60-day injured list, the Orioles have 31 players on the 40-man roster. I expect those four IL guys to all come back, but then I thought the same about Harvey. They will have roster space to protect as many Rule 5 eligible prospects as they deem worthy – six players I think. Then they can even go crazy and sign a free agent if they want. It’s more likely that off-season they’ll just go for waiver claims and maybe, if there’s no lockout, make their own choice from Rule 5 or two.
