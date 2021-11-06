Penn State Field Hockey falls to Rutgers in the Big Ten semifinals





Penn State hockey (14-5, Big Ten 6-3) lost to Rutgers (17-3, Big Ten 7-2) on Friday afternoon to complete the Big Ten Tournament run. Following a win in the quarter-finals on Thursday, Penn State was ready for another tough matchup. That proved true when both teams put up a solid battle, but now Rutgers is heading for their first Big Ten title game. How it happened The first quarter started strong with a Penn State penalty corner at 10:16, but Rutgers goalkeeper and fellow Big Ten Player of the Year Gianna Glatz quickly stopped the Nittany Lion’s shot. A penalty corner from Rutgers a few minutes later at 8:33 saw the first score of the game from Bridy Molyneaux. A first return from Barraco gave the Knights a line-up to tap the ball into the net. In the second inning, both teams got another penalty corner, but neither were successful. A solid defense and crowds made it difficult for both teams to reach the goal. No goals were scored, as a result of which the score remained 1-0 for Rutgers at the start of half-time. The third quarter started with immediate pressure and shots from Penn State, but the Nittany Lions still couldn’t find the net. Rutgers got the first penalty corner of the second half at 06:36, but another big save from Barraco prevented the score. It was the Scarlet Knights’ third corner that gave them another score from Kassidy Shelter with two minutes left in the third, giving the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead. Penn State had another shot with its own penalty corner in the last minute of the third inning, but again the team failed. Penn State’s luck finally changed with 8:43 to go in the fourth with a goal from Sophia Gladieux to halve Rutgers’ lead 2-1. Penn State’s final penalty corner, with less than a minute to play, was blocked multiple times, leaving the Nittany Lions with just one goal. Player of the match Gianna Glatz | goalkeeper Rutgers goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was key to the Scarlet Knights’ big win. She made three saves to thwart Penn State’s offensive opportunities and keep the game under her team’s control. What’s next? The Nittany Lions await the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, November 7 at 10 p.m. to see if they made it to this year’s tournament.

Mara is a freshman with a double major in English and Media Studies. She loves all things sports and all things peanut butter. You will usually find her obsessed with country music. Feel free to reach her on Twitter @MckeonMara and for more formal matters her email is [email protected]

