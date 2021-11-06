Penn State takes on Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1





american football

5-11-2021 17:50:00

By: Pasquale Tartaro, GoPSUSSports.com UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions visit Maryland on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference football game. Game information This weekend’s meeting between the Nittany Lions and Terrapins marks the 45th meeting between the programs. Penn State has won nine of its last 11 games. Penn State head coach James Franklin is in his eighth year with the program and holds a 5-2 career record against Maryland (65-31 overall with the program). Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is in his third year with the program and has a 1-2 career record against Penn State (11-20 total with the program). Last season, Maryland defeated Penn State 35-19 at Beaver Stadium. quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Jahan Dotson secured nine catches for 123 yards and a score. Kick-off at Capital One Field in College Park is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Players to watch: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has served as a versatile playmaker for the Terrapins. The junior completed 70.1 percent of passes with 17 touchdown attacks. Wide receiver Rakim Jarett has emerged as Tagovailoa’s main target, especially as pass catcher Dontay Demus Jr. suffered a seasonal injury. A true freshman in 2020, Jarrett racked up 144 yards and two touchdowns against the Penn State defense. Jarrett leads the team with 31 receptions and five receiving scores, coming off an 88-yard performance against Indiana. On the other side of the ball, defensive defender Nick Cross has emerged as the leader of the Maryland defense, leading the team on tackles and interceptions. Cross has two of the team’s four total interceptions in 2021. In safety, Jordan Mosley is the team’s second most important tackler, while defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu is a disruptive factor in the trenches. Mosley has five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, as well as 20 solo tackles. Players to watch: Penn State Maryland is 5-0 this season when it passes over 300 yards, but the Nittany Lions have only relinquished over 200 yards and one over 300 yards on three occasions. Penn State’s soaring defense will keep Maryland’s rushing offense under 100 yards for the fifth straight game. Defensive End Arnold Ebiketie leads all Power 5 defensive linemen with 11.5 tackles for loss. Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry ‘s defense, which ranks eighth in the country in points allowed per game, is also filled with playmakers at the back, such as Jaquan Brisker , Joey Porter Jr. and Tariq Castro Fields . As for the offensive weapons of Penn State, Dotson and Parker Washington continued their high production last week against Ohio State. Dotson had a career-high 11 catches for 127 yards and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Washington also tied his career high for receptions (9) and a total of 108 yards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/11/5/football-penn-state-takes-on-maryland-at-3-30-pm-et-on-fs1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos