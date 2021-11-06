Yorkshire to investigate accusations of racism by a former academy player | Cricket News





Yorkshire is investigating allegations of racism leveled by an Asian cricketer who was a former academy player for the county. The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims a Yorkshire teammate urinated on his head and also claims he heard older players talk about desecrating a Muslim prayer mat. Yorkshire says they are planning a thorough investigation. The allegations come within a week of Roger Hutton resigning as chairman of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club over the county’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal. The new allegations emerged in a lengthy statement from the anonymous former academy player. He said: "I've come through the club myself, I know what happened and how I was treated and overlooked in favor of white players. "I represented the county in all age groups and I was a contracted player with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. "I have also experienced racism from fellow players, both directly and indirectly. "Believe it or not, I had a player p*** on my head from the hotel room above while I was on the phone and leaning out the window of my room! "Let alone the countless racist comments that are both blatant and cunning. The coach at the time said 'ignore it' and that he would deal with it. They never did. "I heard older players talking about how they '********d' a bird in the hotel room that was on their period and made a mess of it, and all they could find is a prayer mat from Muslim players to put it on. clear! Astagfirullah. "Sick or something. These should be your teammates and people I looked up to. "When catching balls during practice, these 'teammates' deliberately threw the ball so hard at close range that I bruised my hands through the gloves. "I remember that I had to miss a final because of this injury. The coaches wouldn't say anything, apparently I would have to get harder! "But the problem is with the whole club, starting with the top. "The fact is that me and others were used as a statistic. "When people said Yorkshire was racist, their response was 'how can we be…we have x number of Asians in our books'. Pakistan's current Prime Minister Imran Khan identified racism in the 1990s. "I was personally made to play academy game after academy game for years, with very little one-on-one technical coaching or development. "I didn't get a chance to play 2nd XI cricket. How did they expect my game to improve? "Other white players had opportunities in the 2nd XI and, after initially failing, they eventually got used to the standard, that's what happens when you play with and against better players. You get used to it. "I was then released for financial reasons, via letter. No meeting, no phone call, nothing! "This was very hard to accept. Not just the fact that my dream was shattered and I was released, but that I gave my blood, sweat and tears to the club and the people, and they didn't even have the decency to do it." to tell I was released with dignity. "Unfortunately, this is the sentiment towards Asian players and the Asian community at the club. As sad as our experiences are, it's refreshing that the world is finally seeing what they all stand for. It's about time." "Everyone in the Asian cricket community knows that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is racist, but somehow they have managed to cunningly pursue their agenda. "There are many Asian cricketers like me who have ruined their careers but have moved on and received the treatment and disappointment on the chin. I salute them all because it couldn't have been easy. "Personally, I've been blessed with the life I've been given and I'm lucky to be able to overcome what I went through at the club. "I'm not going to lie, after my release it took me several years to get myself together. I turned to things that didn’t suit me at all. “But looking back, I was a kid when I signed for them and to experience what I was doing at that age was incredibly difficult. “To be honest, I’m concerned about our community and our children in the future.” A response from Yorkshire was: “This kind of behavior would be completely unacceptable to the club. “Now that we are aware of it, we will of course investigate the allegation thoroughly.”

