Live results from matches in Brevard County, week 11





Support local journalism. Subscribe to your home newspaper today. Week 11, the last regular-season week of the high school football season, has arrived with 10 games for Brevard County’s 16 varsity teams. All 16 teams are in action. One game was played on Thursday and others were moved to Saturday due to the weather. Come back all night and refresh this page to see the latest scores. Week 10 overview:Merritt Island, Melbourne wins District Football Championship Seasonal look:2021 Complete Brevard County High School Football Schedule and Results Mel-Hi riding high:Melbourne uses defense, big games to win first district football title since 2013 MERRITT ISLAND 19, VIERA 18 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F VIERA(5-4) 06| 06| 00 | 06 18 MERRITT ISLAND (9-1) 00 | 19| 00 | 00 19 First quarter Q:Cameron Mills 32 pass from CJ Simms (Kick no good) 9:38 Second quarter MI: Bridger Koby 47 pass from Brady Denaburg (Denaburg kick)11:35′ Q: Simms 6 run (2 point try no good) 7:27 MI: Denaburg 47 FG, 5:34 MI: Safety, 4:39 MI:Dallas Donahue 40 pass from Denaburg (Denaburg kick) 0:31 third quarter No score Fourth quarter Q: Donovan Giles from Simms (Kick no good) 4:15′ MELBOURNE 33, EAU GALLIE 12 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F EAU GALLIE (MELBOURNE) (3-7) 00 | 06| 06| 00 12 MELBOURNE (8-2) 14| 07| 00 | 12 33 First quarter M: Hunter Turner 15 run (MacDonald kick)7:17 M: Michael Galvin 7 run (MacDonald kick) 2:11 Second quarter EG:Delvonte Williams1 run (2 point try not good)11:28 M: Alves 5 pass from Turner (McDonald kick)7:14 third quarter EG: Johnson 12 run (2 point try no good) 6:03 Fourth quarter M: Alves 32 pass from Turner (Kick not good) 5:02′ M: Alves 24 pass from Turner (2 point try not good) 1:49 HERITAGE 47, BAYSIDE 7 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F BAYSIDE (PALM BAY) (4-6) 07| 00 | 00 | 00 07 HERITAGE (PALM BAY) (7-3) 21| 00 | 14| 12 41 First quarter H:Trey Ulmer 67run (Kane Avila kick)11:42 B: Michael Parkes 35 pass from Kaiden Brabham (Kick good) 9:14 H: LJ Turner69 run (Avila kick) 8:18 H: Turner35 run (Avila kick) 5:40 Second quarter No score third quarter H: Tayshawn Benson 28 run (Avila kick) 6:27′ H: Turner 61run (Avila kick) 4:14 H:Joseph Tenta 1 run (Kick not good)3:50 Fourth quarter H: Keevon Mccullough 1 yard run (Kick not good) 9:46′ ASTRONAUT 29, TITUSVILLE 0 FINAL, AFTER A HALF DUE TO WEATHER Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F ASTRONAUT (TITUSVILLE) (3-6) 06| 23| XX | XX 29 TITUSVILLE (0-10) 00 | 00 | XX | XX 00 First quarter A: TD run (Kick not good) 10:00 Second quarter A: Antonio Caito 10 run (Paul Henry run)9:00 A: Caito 4 run (Henry run) 4:51 A: Caito 27 run (Ryan Gordon kick) 4:35. third quarter Match did not resume after half time lightning delay Fourth quarter Match did not resume after half time lightning delay UNION COUNTY 54, COCOA BEACH 0 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F UNION COUNTY (MORE BUTLER) (10-0) 40| 07 | 00 | 07 54 COCOA BEACH (1-9) 00 | 00 | 00 | 00 00 First quarter UC: Rushing TD (Kick good) 11:00 UC: Passing TD (Kick not good) 10:00 UC: Rushing TD (Kick good) 7:00 UC: Rushing TD (Kick good) 5:00 UC: Pass TD (kick right) 2:00 UC: Rushing TD (Kick not good) 1:00 Second quarter UC: INT (Kick good) third quarter No score Fourth quarter UC: Anthony Holmes runs (stairs right) 6:00 SEBASTIAN RIVER 14, PALM BAY 11 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F PALM BAY (4-6) 00 | XX | XX | XX 11 SEBASTIAN RIVER(3-6) 00 | XX | XX | XX 14 First quarter No score data available Second quarter No score data available third quarter No score data available Fourth quarter No score data available SATELLITE 0, SPACE COAST 0 NO FINAL REPORTED Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F SATELLITE (7-2) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 SPACE COAST (PORT ST. JOHN) (1-7) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 First quarter No score data available Second quarter No score data available third quarter No score data available Fourth quarter No score data available COCOA 0, ROCKLEDGE 0 Postponed to Saturday at 7 pm Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F COCOA (7-1) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 ROCK LED (8-1) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 HOLY TRINITY 0, FATHER LOPEZ 0 Postponed to Saturday at 7 pm Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F HOLY TRINITY (MELBOURNE) (9-0) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 FATHER LOPEZ (DAYTONA BEACH) (4-4) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 JOHN CARROLL 41, MCC 7 FINAL, Thursday Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F MELBOURNE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (1-9) 00 | 00 | 00 | 07 07 JOHN CARROLL CATH. (FT. PIERCE) (5-2) 27| 14 | 00 | 00 41 First quarter JCC: Nick Meltzer4 run (Kick good)9:47 JCC: Aiden Singleton 16 run (Kick good) 6:37′ JCC: Singleton 43 run (Kick good) JCC: Prince Strachan 33 pass from Dawson Maehl (Kick no good) Second quarter JCC: Marion Fredrick 5 run (Kick good) JCC: Jamar Gibson (Kick good) third quarter No score Fourth quarter MCC: Noah DiBenedetto 54 pass from Jamari Herring (Kick good)

