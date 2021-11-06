PHF head: ‘Now is the time for women’s hockey groups to unite’

NWHL

Tyler Tumminia assigned the responsibility to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to resolve disputes with its Premier Hockey Federation in hopes of finally establishing a single women’s pro-league in North America.

And the commissioner of the US-based federation said Friday that time is running out to strike a deal if the two sides are to take advantage of the quadrennial boost of attention generated by the women’s game from the Winter Games to be played in Beijing in February.

“I think the window is starting to close, so I think they have some decisions to make, whether that’s by leadership or their players, to determine whether they want to grow the game together,” Tumminia said at a Zoom conference. conversation with reporters.

“We’re at the point where you have to come to the table now if you really want to grow it,” she added. “So I expect to grow it together. I want that. We all want that. I think that’s good for the sport. … And it’s up to them. They have to make the decision now.”

PWHPA head Jayna Hefford did not respond to messages asking for comment.

On the eve of the preparation to open the seventh season under a new name, with the support from new owners, a new broadcast deal and ready to play its first games in Canada, the formerly called National Women’s Hockey League continues to deal with the well-known issue of unity.

Tummia’s comments were just the last she has made in the past year in an effort to get the PHF — the first and only league in North America to pay women’s hockey a salary — and the PWHPA to come together.

The PWHPA was founded 2 1/2 years ago after the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and has consistently refused to join what is now called the PHF. The PWHPA is made up of a majority of national team members from the United States and Canada, who want to start afresh in establishing a single, long-term, economically sustainable competition in which players receive fair wages and benefits.

Tummia said the PHF has made progress in the past year to meet many of the association’s demands. The federation goes into this season with each of the six teams backed by private ownership, offers benefits and has doubled each team’s salary cap up to $300,000.

In April, Hefford praised the federation for doubling the limit, calling it “a positive step”, adding: “that’s the direction this game and its players – now and in the future – deserve.”

Otherwise, the PWHPA will launch its third season of barnstorming ends as part of its “Dream Gap Tour,” which begins Nov. 12-14 in Truro, Nova Scotia. The association consists of five teams, which are located in Boston, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, Alberta.

The federation has six teams, which are based in Boston; Amherst, New York; Monmouth, New Jersey; St. Paul, Minnesota; Danbury, Connecticut; and Toronto.

The Toronto Six were founded last year but have yet to play in Toronto after the competition was limited to playing a two-week schedule in New York’s Lake Placid due to the coronavirus pandemic. An outbreak of COVID-19 eventually resulted in the playoffs being postponed for nearly two months and moved to Brighton, Massachusetts, where Boston Pride won the Isobel Cup.

The Six open their 20-game season on Saturday at the Buffalo Beauts and will make their debut in Toronto on November 20 hosting the Connecticut Whale.

“We’re really going to get a bit more normal here this season, so we’re definitely looking forward to that aspect,” said Six defender Lindsay Eastwood.

The PHF is expanding its audience by reaching an agreement to broadcast 60 regular season games and playoffs on ESPN-Plus. The deal requires the federation to increase its production capacity from previously one camera to as many as five that broadcast every game on television.

The federation will broadcast an additional 30 matches on Twitch.

The PHF lost one of its top sponsors in Dunkin’, who had supported the league since its inception in 2015. However, Tumminia is confident that the federation is on solid financial footing with increased visibility on ESPN-Plus, the addition of other sponsors and the return of fans after matches were played in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 last season.

The regular season runs until mid-March, followed by the playoffs.