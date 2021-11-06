Sports
PHF head: ‘Now is the time for women’s hockey groups to unite’
Tyler Tumminia assigned the responsibility to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to resolve disputes with its Premier Hockey Federation in hopes of finally establishing a single women’s pro-league in North America.
And the commissioner of the US-based federation said Friday that time is running out to strike a deal if the two sides are to take advantage of the quadrennial boost of attention generated by the women’s game from the Winter Games to be played in Beijing in February.
“I think the window is starting to close, so I think they have some decisions to make, whether that’s by leadership or their players, to determine whether they want to grow the game together,” Tumminia said at a Zoom conference. conversation with reporters.
“We’re at the point where you have to come to the table now if you really want to grow it,” she added. “So I expect to grow it together. I want that. We all want that. I think that’s good for the sport. … And it’s up to them. They have to make the decision now.”
PWHPA head Jayna Hefford did not respond to messages asking for comment.
On the eve of the preparation to open the seventh season under a new name, with the support from new owners, a new broadcast deal and ready to play its first games in Canada, the formerly called National Women’s Hockey League continues to deal with the well-known issue of unity.
Tummia’s comments were just the last she has made in the past year in an effort to get the PHF — the first and only league in North America to pay women’s hockey a salary — and the PWHPA to come together.
The PWHPA was founded 2 1/2 years ago after the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and has consistently refused to join what is now called the PHF. The PWHPA is made up of a majority of national team members from the United States and Canada, who want to start afresh in establishing a single, long-term, economically sustainable competition in which players receive fair wages and benefits.
Tummia said the PHF has made progress in the past year to meet many of the association’s demands. The federation goes into this season with each of the six teams backed by private ownership, offers benefits and has doubled each team’s salary cap up to $300,000.
In April, Hefford praised the federation for doubling the limit, calling it “a positive step”, adding: “that’s the direction this game and its players – now and in the future – deserve.”
Otherwise, the PWHPA will launch its third season of barnstorming ends as part of its “Dream Gap Tour,” which begins Nov. 12-14 in Truro, Nova Scotia. The association consists of five teams, which are located in Boston, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, Alberta.
The federation has six teams, which are based in Boston; Amherst, New York; Monmouth, New Jersey; St. Paul, Minnesota; Danbury, Connecticut; and Toronto.
The Toronto Six were founded last year but have yet to play in Toronto after the competition was limited to playing a two-week schedule in New York’s Lake Placid due to the coronavirus pandemic. An outbreak of COVID-19 eventually resulted in the playoffs being postponed for nearly two months and moved to Brighton, Massachusetts, where Boston Pride won the Isobel Cup.
The Six open their 20-game season on Saturday at the Buffalo Beauts and will make their debut in Toronto on November 20 hosting the Connecticut Whale.
“We’re really going to get a bit more normal here this season, so we’re definitely looking forward to that aspect,” said Six defender Lindsay Eastwood.
The PHF is expanding its audience by reaching an agreement to broadcast 60 regular season games and playoffs on ESPN-Plus. The deal requires the federation to increase its production capacity from previously one camera to as many as five that broadcast every game on television.
The federation will broadcast an additional 30 matches on Twitch.
The PHF lost one of its top sponsors in Dunkin’, who had supported the league since its inception in 2015. However, Tumminia is confident that the federation is on solid financial footing with increased visibility on ESPN-Plus, the addition of other sponsors and the return of fans after matches were played in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 last season.
The regular season runs until mid-March, followed by the playoffs.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/phf-head-time-is-now-for-womens-hockey-groups-to-unite
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]