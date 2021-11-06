Sports
Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters Semis, Hubert Hurkacz secures ATP Finals berth
Hubert Hurkacz qualified for the season-closing ATP Finals on Friday after a tough challenge from Australian journeyman James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters. The 24-year-old Pole will do everything he can to outperform his compatriot, 2012 finalist Jerzy Janowicz, in Paris. The Serbian number one in the world looked in ominous form as he passed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in just 73 minutes.
Fritz looked quite disappointed when he went to the net to shake hands.
The American had thought with his recent streak of good form and Djokovic returning to the track after a seven-week hiatus could secure his first win in his fifth meeting with him.
Hurkacz may have more in the locker than the American’s one-dimensional play, as he has shown in a breakthrough season ahead of him.
“It’s crazy,” said Hurkacz, referring to his Masters qualification. “The game was so difficult today, knowing I had to win the game.
“Of course that increased the pressure on me a bit too.”
Hurkacz seemed well under control as he made it through the first set 6-2.
However, 55th-ranked Duckworth balanced the match with an impressive tie-break performance – wagging his fingers at the crowd after winning 7/4.
– ‘Very big for me’ –
Seventh-seeded Hurkacz really put pressure on Duckworth in his first service game of the second set before the Australian went back and forth after eight minutes.
Duckworth took Hurkacz to deuce at 5-5 before the Pole held onto his serve, but it was the Australian who came under pressure in the next game, saving him two match points.
However, Hurkacz took the match on the third opportunity, the Wimbledon semi-finalist raising his arms and then punching the air in delight.
“As a child you dream of it, and when you grow up you don’t know if it will be possible, if you will be good enough,” said Hurkacz of reaching the ATP Finals. .
“Now that I’ve achieved this, it’s very big for me.”
Djokovic took his seven-week hiatus when his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep were crushed by Daniil Medvedev in September’s US Open final.
Medvedev, the title holder of Paris, also hopes to be able to conquer Djokovic’s number one world by the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Russian will play the surprise package Frenchman Hugo Gaston in a quarterfinal later on Friday.
If Gaston — who won seven games in a row from 5-0 behind to win the second set and the match against Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday — beat Medvedev, Djokovic would be sure to finish the year as number one. to close for a record seventh time.
promoted
In the other quarterfinal, last year’s finalist, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, will compete against six-man Norwegian Casper Ruud.
The match brings together the only two players to have won five titles each this year, that feat propelled Ruud to a first-ever ATP Finals appearance for a Norwegian player.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-reaches-paris-masters-semis-hubert-hurkacz-books-atp-finals-berth-2600677
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]