Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters Semis, Hubert Hurkacz secures ATP Finals berth

Hubert Hurkacz qualified for the season-closing ATP Finals on Friday after a tough challenge from Australian journeyman James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters. The 24-year-old Pole will do everything he can to outperform his compatriot, 2012 finalist Jerzy Janowicz, in Paris. The Serbian number one in the world looked in ominous form as he passed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in just 73 minutes.

Fritz looked quite disappointed when he went to the net to shake hands.

The American had thought with his recent streak of good form and Djokovic returning to the track after a seven-week hiatus could secure his first win in his fifth meeting with him.

Hurkacz may have more in the locker than the American’s one-dimensional play, as he has shown in a breakthrough season ahead of him.

“It’s crazy,” said Hurkacz, referring to his Masters qualification. “The game was so difficult today, knowing I had to win the game.

“Of course that increased the pressure on me a bit too.”

Hurkacz seemed well under control as he made it through the first set 6-2.

However, 55th-ranked Duckworth balanced the match with an impressive tie-break performance – wagging his fingers at the crowd after winning 7/4.

– ‘Very big for me’ –

Seventh-seeded Hurkacz really put pressure on Duckworth in his first service game of the second set before the Australian went back and forth after eight minutes.

Duckworth took Hurkacz to deuce at 5-5 before the Pole held onto his serve, but it was the Australian who came under pressure in the next game, saving him two match points.

However, Hurkacz took the match on the third opportunity, the Wimbledon semi-finalist raising his arms and then punching the air in delight.

“As a child you dream of it, and when you grow up you don’t know if it will be possible, if you will be good enough,” said Hurkacz of reaching the ATP Finals. .

“Now that I’ve achieved this, it’s very big for me.”

Djokovic took his seven-week hiatus when his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep were crushed by Daniil Medvedev in September’s US Open final.

Medvedev, the title holder of Paris, also hopes to be able to conquer Djokovic’s number one world by the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Russian will play the surprise package Frenchman Hugo Gaston in a quarterfinal later on Friday.

If Gaston — who won seven games in a row from 5-0 behind to win the second set and the match against Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday — beat Medvedev, Djokovic would be sure to finish the year as number one. to close for a record seventh time.

In the other quarterfinal, last year’s finalist, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, will compete against six-man Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The match brings together the only two players to have won five titles each this year, that feat propelled Ruud to a first-ever ATP Finals appearance for a Norwegian player.