Sports
Union hosts Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend
This weekend
Union opened ECAC Hockey play last weekend with a home-and-home series against Rensselaer, scrapping the series 4-2 and 3-0. The Dutch will welcome Clarkson and St. Lawrence to Messa Rink this weekend to continue the ECAC Hockey game.
Media coverage
Fans can watch this weekend’s games on ESPN+. Live stats for both matches will be available through UnionAthletics.com.
Social media
Get real-time updates during all men’s Union hockey matches by following the team’s official Twitter account @UnionMhockey. Additional behind-the-scenes looks are also available via the team’s official Instagram account, @UnionMhockey.
vs. Clarkson
Union and Clarkson have met 65 times in Union’s Division I era, with the Golden Knights leading 26-34-5 in the series. The last meeting took place in January 2020, when Union dropped a 2-0 decision.
vs. St. Lawrence
Saturday’s meeting between Union and St. Lawrence marks the 65th meeting with the Saints in the Union’s Division I era. The Saints have a 27-35-2 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was in January 2020, when Union took a 5-4 win in St. Lawrence.
Scouting the Golden Knights
Clarkson is 4-2-1 so far this season, won three of four games with Alaska Fairbanks, split a few games with Michigan Tech and tied Canisius College. The Golden Knights were one of four ECAC Hockey teams to play last season, setting a conference record of 6-4-3-1 and going 11-7-3-1 overall. They finished second in ECAC Hockey’s regular season standings before ending their season prematurely.
The Golden Knights were picked to finish first in the ECAC Preseason Media Poll and second in the ECAC Coaches Poll. Clarkson’s top scorer of the 2020-21 season, Zach Tsekos, was named to the Pre-Season ECAC All-League team.
Freshman Ayrton Martino was named ECAC Rookie of the Month for October, registering six assists in five games and helping the Golden Knights to a 3-1-1 record in that time.
The squad added Luke Santerno (Bentley) and Lukas Kaelble (Lake Superior State) transfers to a roster with plenty of veteran depth.
Lukas Kaelble leads the Golden Knights with nine points (3-6=9) and Zach Tsekos has five goals, three of which are power play goals.
Ethan Haider is Clarkson’s lead goalkeeper and starts all seven games. Haider has 1.87 goals against average and a save rate of 0.921 this season.
Scouting the Saints
St. Lawrence is 1-2-2 so far this season, taking a win and a draw against Colorado College, before dropping a game at RIT and going 0-1-1 against Lake Superior State last weekend. The Saints join Clarkson as two of four ECAC Hockey teams to compete last season, holding a 4-8-2 conference record and a 6-8-3 overall record.
St. Lawrence is the defending ECAC Hockey Champions after beating Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime last March as the three seeds. However, the Saints were unable to participate in the NCAA tournament due to Covid-19 issues.
The Saints were picked to finish fifth in the ECAC Pre-Season Coaches Poll, while goalkeeper Emil Zetterquist was named to the ECAC Hockey Pre-Season All-League team. The senior is 1-1-2 this season
Zetterquist was named ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Month for October, with a save rate of 0.951 and an average of 1.45 goals.
Seven of the eight top scorers from the Saints’ Championship returned for the 2021-22 season. The Saints lost most of their defensive core from last year’s squad. St. Lawrence added one transfer to their roster, Josh Boyer, from Nebraska-Omaha.
Scoring has been scattered this season as seven different players found the back of the net and eight different players tied for the team lead with two points each. Kaden Pickering scored the only power play goal of the season, which also served as the game winner against Colorado College.
Light the lamp quickly
Union scored its first goal in five of its six games played this season, including three games in which the Dutch scored in the first 2:01 of the game. Despite that advantage, Union is 1-3-1 in matches in which the Dutch were the first to light the lamp.
freshman power
First year Michael Hodge has established itself as a steady offensive presence in the first eight games. The attacker started the season with a run of five games, scoring three goals and three assists in that time. Hodge is first on the team with six points.
How sweeping it is
On Monday, October 18, ECAC announced that the Dutch had won a clean slate of their weekly awards. Senior Brandon These earned the Player of the Week title, scoring one goal and providing three assists from the blue line. Junior Connor Murphy garnered Goalie of the Week recognition, posting a 1.92 goals against average and a .945 save percentage with 69 saves in two games. First year Collin Graf played a part in both Union goals in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Tigers, scoring his first collegiate goal on power play and then getting the primary assist on Estes’ winning goal.
This was Union’s first time winning the weekly awards since March 2014, when Daniel Carr ’14 (Player), Colin Stevens ’15 (Goalie) and Mike Vecchione ’17 (Rookie) were all recognized.
Oh Captains, My Captains
Senior Josh Kosack will wear the captains “C” this season while juniors Dylan Anhorn and Gabriel Seger will wear the “A” for the Dutch in 2021-22. Kosack leads the team for the second consecutive season, having served as team leader during the 2020-21 pandemic year.
Looking for surprise
Union was picked to finish in a tie for eighth in the ECAC Hockey Preseason Coaches Election, earning 40 points to tie with Rensselaer. The local media was even more pessimistic about Union’s chances, voting the Dutch 11th out of 12 teams (26 points) in the preseason media poll.
Welcome to the show
Heading into the 2021-2022 season, more than half (16 out of 31) Union players have never played in a collegiate game. Seven sophomores were with the team last year but did not participate, as Union did not play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also welcomed eight freshmen to the team this season.
