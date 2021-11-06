Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman resigns and apologizes ‘without reservation’ to Azeem Rafiq after racism allegations





Roger Hutton, who joined the Yorkshire board in April 2020, said he apologizes “unconditionally” to Rafiq, who made accusations of racism in Yorkshire last year.

Since Rafiq’s allegations, Yorkshire CCC has apologized, saying Rafiq was the “victim of inappropriate behavior” while playing for the club, although no one was disciplined following an investigation into the allegations by an independent panel.

In a statement reported on Friday by Dan Roan of the BBC, Hutton said: “The club should have acknowledged the serious allegations of racism at the time. I am sorry we were unable to convince the executive members of the board to understand the seriousness of the acknowledge the situation and show concern and remorse.

“I remain disappointed that legal restrictions, including an pending labor court, have prevented the investigative report from being published and look forward to the time when everyone can see the recommendations. I hope it will be published as soon as possible.”

Hutton added that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) “refused to help” when he approached the governing body after learning of Rafiq’s allegations. He also said there has been a “constant reluctance on the part of the executive members of the club’s board and senior management to apologize and accept racism and look forward” and that he has “experienced a culture that refuses accept change or challenge.” In a statement to CNN, an ECB spokesperson said: “Yorkshire CCC approached us at the start of the investigation asking us to work with them in investigating Azeem’s allegations of racism and bullying against the club. “Our role is to act as a regulator throughout the game. We must act independently of any club investigations, should we ever need to intervene as a regulator – during or after. “The reason our board is structured in this way is perfectly demonstrated in the way these issues have played out at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.” Hutton was called to the British Parliament on November 16 to answer questions about the club’s handling of racial harassment against Rafiq – a responsibility he says he would still assume. Yorkshire also announced that Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis have stepped down as board members, while Neil Hartley will remain on the board to ensure a smooth leadership transition but plans to step down in the near future. Kamlesh Patel has been appointed as the director and president of the club. On Thursday, the ECB suspended Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches at Headingley. “It is clear to the board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is completely unacceptable and seriously damages the reputation of the game,” a statement said. “The ECB finds this case abhorrent and contrary to the spirit of cricket and its values.” Earlier this week, former England player Gary Ballance admitted making racist remarks to Rafiq while the pair were teammates in Yorkshire. Ballance, who has been suspended by the ECB for representing England, said he is “deeply sorry”[s] part of the language I used in my younger days” and that he and Rafiq have an “incredibly close relationship”. Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said he “completely and categorically denies”[ies]making a racist comment that was part of Rafiq’s complaint that led to the Yorkshire investigation. “The night before I was due to testify, I was suddenly struck by the news that Rafiq claimed that in 2009, when I was a player and before a match in Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire, I had told Rafiq and two other Asian players when we were talking together. field that there are ‘too many of you, we need to do something about it,'” Vaughan recalled in a column for The Telegraph newspaper published Thursday. “This hit me really hard. It was like being hit in the head with a brick. I have been involved in cricket for 30 years and have never been charged with any similar incident or disciplinary offense as a player or commentator. That charge came out in full falling into the sky and over a decade after it was said to have happened made it all the more difficult to handle.” Vaughan said he was “adamant that those words weren’t used.” Former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hasan told ESPNcricinfo on Friday, he overheard Vaughan making remarks to a group of South Asian players. A number of Yorkshire sponsors, including Yorkshire Tea and Emerald Publishing, have cut ties with the club over its handling of Rafiq’s allegations, while Nike said it will no longer be the club’s kit supplier. In a statement, Patel, the new Yorkshire chairman and manager, said: “The club must learn from its past mistakes, regain trust and rebuild relations with our communities. “There is a lot of work to be done, including reading the panel’s report, so we can start learning from our past mistakes. “Yorkshire is fortunate to have a huge talent pool of cricketers and passionate supporters from all our communities and we need to reconnect with everyone to make a better Yorkshire County Cricket Club for all.”

CNN’s Amy Woodyatt contributed to the coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/sport/yorkshire-cricket-roger-hutton-resigns-azeem-rafiq-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos