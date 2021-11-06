High School Football (Fri, Nov 5)





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) — It’s week 11 of the 2021 high school football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to provide updates on scores, highlights, and analysis. Watch 10/11 NOW at 10am for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime from 10:35pm here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will give you extensive coverage of tonight’s games. Friday night games included: PREPARE FOOTBALL NSAA Playoffs Class A, first class Quarter final Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20 Omaha North 35, North Platte 34 Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3 Class B Quarter final Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14 Bennington 41, Waverly 0 Elkhorn 35, Seward 20 Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10 Class C1 Quarter final Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21 Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20 Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7 Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28 Class C2 Quarter final Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7 Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13 Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7 Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St Cecilia 13 Class D1 Quarter final Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18 Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18 Class D2 Quarter final Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26 Elgin Audience/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10 Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St Francis 40 Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14 Class D6 Quarter final Cody Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6 Potter-Dix 70, Park View Christian 34 Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25 Copyright 2021 COLN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1011now.com/2021/11/05/1011-now-sports-overtime-fri-nov-5-nsaa-semifinals-highlights-scores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos