LI Ping Pong Champ who chose religion over competition to hold table tennis seminars





Estee Ackerman refused to participate on the Sabbath to qualify for Olympic trials.

In 1965, Sandy Koufax put his faith before his sport. He made it clear that if his turn in the rotation to throw at the World Series came on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, he would have to sit out the game. Coincidentally, the boy from Bensonhurst didn’t have to throw because his club didn’t force the issue. Since then, the story of Koufax has become folklore for American Jews, the boy who refused to come back when faced with the choice between the game that made his name and fame and his religion. Estee Ackerman, had to make a similar choice last year. Ackerman, from West Hempstead, is one of the top-ranked table tennis players in the United States. In 2020 she had passed the Olympic trials in the US, but there was a problem, the date of the competition fell on a Saturday. As an Orthodox Jew, Ackerman was not allowed to participate on Saturday because it is the Sabbath day. Despite pleading with the U.S. Table Tennis Committee to make concessions to host the tournament on a Thursday, Friday before sunset, or Sunday, they were held on Saturday and she did not attend the trials. Ackerman would have been the Orthodox Jew to represent the United States had she participated in the trials and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin praised Ackerman and called it a tough decision. “It takes a lot of strength to turn down a chance at the Olympics, but Estee held her head high and stood by her beliefs,” Clavin said. “The City of Hempstead is proud of all Estee has achieved and looks forward to cheering her on at the next Summer Olympics.” To honor a hometown hero, Hempstead Town invited Ackerman to City Hall to show off her athletic skills at ping pong and recognize her for her strength in her beliefs. Supervisor Clavin and the city government also announced that table tennis seminars would soon be held at city facilities, led by the championship-winning, nationally ranked table tennis phenom. According to a press release, the ping pong seminars will mainly be held for young people and adults with a great interest in table tennis. They will start by the end of the year. Class updates and dates will be posted on hempsteadny.gov as they become available. The announcement also featured a one-sided exhibition game against Supervisor Don Clavin, where Ackerman showcased her talents at table tennis. Ackerman said she is aiming for a spot at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028. When she presented Estee with a free Town of Hempstead ping-pong paddle with the Town Seal, Clavin assured Estee that she had the full support of the council. . “While she is hungry for competition and a tremendously skilled player, she remained admirably true to her faith and did not compete in the Olympic trials,” Clavin said. “We are proud to call Estee Ackerman a resident of Town of Hempstead and applaud both her dedication to her religion and her superior ping pong skills.”

