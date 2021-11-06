Beniers birthday explosions propels Michigan to big win over MSU

Next game: in the state of Michigan 11/6/2021 | 7:30 pm B1G+

Matty Beniers scored the first two goals of the game as he celebrated his 19th birthday.

Luke Hughes scored two goals himself and added an assist for his first three-point game of his career.

Kent Johnson amassed three assists to fill his line to one goal, seven assists and eight points in three games against MSU.

Score: #3 Michigan 7, Michigan State 2

Facts: UM (7-2-0, 2-0 B1G), MSU (4-4-1, 1-2 B1G)

ANN ARBOR, I. — Matty Beniers and a crowd of 5,800 celebrated its 19th birthday in style with a pair of goals in a Maize Out win on Friday night (Nov. 5), when the University of Michigan ice hockey team defeated Michigan State 7-2. Beniers’ results opened the scoring at 3:36 and 10:58 of the opening frame.

Erik Portillo racked up 26 saves on 28 shots to take his seventh win of the season.

Beniers’ first goal came from a blocker-side snipe from close range. Kent Johnson earned the primary assist on a pass to the slot that Beniers could accept, while Owen Power collected the secondary assist.

Less than a minute after the icebreaker, senior striker Garrett Van Wyhe was judged with a big penalty and in-game misconduct to put Michigan’s penalty kill to the test for five minutes.

With the PK unit ready for the task, the Wolverines grabbed the momentum by killing the extended man-down situation. MSU followed by taking a pair of penalties to give UM 54 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

Not long after, Beniers scored his second goal of the game to be converted with the advantage of two skaters to give UM a 2-0 lead. Waiting to strike in the correct circle, Beniers settled in the open space near the dot and prepared for a one-off explosion, with Johnson and Power once again picking up the helpers.

In the closing minute of the opening period, the Spartans kept busy in the Michigan zone before a long shot from the point passed through traffic and found the back of the net to reduce UM’s lead to 2-1.

Brendan Brisson scored his team-leading seventh goal of the young season after receiving the puck under the Spartan defence, waiting patiently for the goalkeeper to expand and cap the puck with a backhand shot to recapture the two-goal lead with 5:30 to go in the second period. Classmates Jacob Truscott and Thomas Bordeleau assisted on Brisson’s cunning goal.

Not even two minutes later, Luke Hughes got to the board by stickhandling around a forechecker at the top of the right circle, cutting to the slot for the net and leaning against a wrist shot at close range that ripped past the netminder to extend Michigan’s lead and make it 4- 1. Truscott collected the primary assist for the second consecutive goal, while junior forward Johnny Beecher also contributed an assist in his season debut and return from injury.

Early in the third, MSU hit a pinball puck home on a shot off the endboard to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

Just over seven minutes into the final frame, the Spartans were handed a minor penalty. Eight seconds later, after Bordeleau won a face-off in the end of MSU to start the evening’s fifth power play chance for UM, Mackie Samoskevich converted with a laser or a wrist shot to give UM a pillow with three goals. Hughes and Bordeleau provided assists on the freshman’s third goal.

Hughes’ ability to jump in and lead the rush was rewarded after an official rating with 8:48 remaining. The umpires had initially ruled the game dead because the MSU net came off the berths before the puck crossed the goal line. Upon further investigation, a Spartan had slipped into his goalkeeper, causing the cage to become unbalanced as he tried to deny what was ultimately decided as a goal that had turned Hughes towards the gaping cage. With Hughes’ second goal of the evening made official, UM led 6-2.

Beecher capped off his return to play, finishing his night with a bang, a goal and a huge smile as he secured the final marker of the evening with 1:45 left in the regulations. Johnson looked as cerebral as ever as he walked out from behind the net to lure defenders to his path and create space at the top of the crease for Beecher to hit a one-timer home. Beecher’s strike confirmed Michigan’s 7-2 victory. Nick Granowicz grabbed the extra assist to get the puck to Johnson and let him work his magic.

Shots on target ended 35-28 in Michigan’s favour. Faceoffs also played a big part in the game, with the Wolverines scoring three goals on draws.

On Saturday night (November 6) the Wolverines and Spartans will be in East Lansing to wrap up the home-and-home series at Munn Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM and the match will be streamed live on B1G+.