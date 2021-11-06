Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps one win away from semi-finals after Namibia win

A late at bat has placed the Black Caps in a match of the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Video / Air Sports

A late at bat has placed the Black Caps in a match of the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals.

Forced to bat first in Sharjah after losing the toss, the Black Caps looked tough against low Namibia, having worked their way to 96-4 after 16 overs.

Four overs and a whopping 67 runs later, any hope of a monumental surprise was gone.

An unbeaten partnership of 76 runs on just 36 balls between Glenn Phillips (39 from 21 balls) and Jimmy Neesham (35 from 23) put the Black Caps out of trouble, finishing at 163-4, proving too difficult for Namibia, who fell . 52 falls short of the first meeting in any form between the two nations.

Michael van Lingen from Namibia was bowled by Jimmy Neesham.

Now Afghanistan awaits Sunday night in New Zealand’s final pool game, with a win that sends the Black Caps to a semi-final, likely against England.

Lose to Afghanistan, and their tournament comes to an end, with Afghanistan having a superior net run rate. Victory also requires the Black Caps to produce something closer to their performance against India, with their last two wins having rough spots that stronger sides would have exploited.

Improvements have to come from their number 3 and 4 batters, with Kane Williamson and Devon Conway putting too much burden on the middle bracket.

Williamson’s innings against Namibia were similar to his attempt against Pakistan, with a slow start (13 off 17 balls), followed by some big shots (10 runs in two balls), before coming out (28 out of 25) just the way he looked to cash in.

Conway, meanwhile, hasn’t contributed positively throughout the tournament, with his returns (27 out of 24, 2* out of 4, 1 out of 3, and 17 out of 18) all having a negative value.

Against Namibia, the pair dented what was another decent platform from openers Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill, who added 30 in four overs before Guptill fell.

While it’s admittedly harder to get bowlers away in the middle overs, the Black Caps added just 19 runs from sixth to tenth over before Mitchell’s loss after the power play, and from 62-2 after 10 overs they could. only finding their way to 96-4 after 16, with Williamson dragging on and Conway being run out by an ambitious Phillips trying to run two.

That proved to be a blessing, as it brought Neesham to the wicket, although he and Phillips both struggled early on, with Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus bowling with a broken finger and allowing just eight runs from his first three overs of off spin. .

However, his last over went before 14, and that was a sign of the barrage that was to follow.

Glenn Phillips was part of a pivotal partnership with Jimmy Neesham.

After passing 31 balls from 12th to 17th overs without boundary, Erasmus offered a full toss, which Phillips basked for six, while Neesham had worked his way for 11 out of 13 before freeing his arms with back-to-back boundaries.

21 came over from David Wiese’s 18th, and when Phillips hit the first two balls of the 19th for a four and a six, there had been 45 runs from 14 balls to narrow the chances of a Namibian miracle.

A disastrous last over from JJ Smit included a walk and leaked 18 runs, and after scraping 62 runs from their first 10 overs, the Black Caps had knocked down 67 of their last four to win Namibia 164.

Steady wickets kept New Zealand in check, with their only fear coming when Ish Sodhi was hit in the head by a shot from Wiese which came screaming back towards the bowler. After a moment of apprehension and a concussion, the obviously stubborn Sodhi completed his resignation.

Excellent returns from Tim Southee (2-15), Trent Boult (2-20) and Mitchell Santner (1-20) kept Namibia from coming close, leaving a clear target in the Black Caps’ crosshairs.

Bring on Afghanistan.