Sports
Live updates football semifinal district
Follow all the district semi-final football scores in the Play It Again Sports Live Update below. follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more detailed updates. follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for more photo coverage.
Joplin 24, Nixa 13 FINAL – PHOTOS
Lee’s Summit North 21, Ray-Pec 14, FINAL
Lebanon 35, Camdenton 14 FINAL – VIDEO
Glendale 34, Rolla 28 FINAL
Carthage 42, Willard 20 FINAL – PHOTOS
Webb City 35, Republic 7 FINAL
West Plains 52, Rogersville 0 FINAL
McDonald County 48, Hillcrest 21 FINAL
Nevada 40, Bolivar 38 FINAL
Lincoln College Prep 41, Harrisonville 14 FINAL
Seneca 13, Aurora 12 – FINAL – VIDEO
Mountain Grove 28, Already Spring 12 FINAL – PHOTOS
Ava 49, Strafford 7 FINAL
Liberty 46, Forsyth 21 FINAL
Lamar 48, East Newton 6 FINAL
Fair Grove 47, Mount Vernon 0 FINAL – PHOTOS
Lafayette County 42, Warsaw 28 FINAL
Butler 16, Holden 0 FINAL
Marionville 52, Sarcoxia 24 FINAL – VIDEO
Thayer 49, Ash Grove 12 FINAL
Skyline 50, Lincoln 12 FINAL – PHOTOS
Windsor 36, Adrian 12 FINAL
Drexel 62, Osceola 0 FINAL
Jasper 58, Rich Hill 30 FINAL
Archie 65, Appleton City 18 FINAL
Lockwood 52, Liberal 26 FINAL
