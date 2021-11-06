Sports
Virginia Field Hockey Beats Louisville in Highest Placed via Shootout in ACC Semifinal
Virginia has had a terrible run in overtime games this season, setting a dismal 1-4 record in overtime games coming into this game. The Cavaliers saw their 1-0 lead in the fourth quarter disappear as the highest-seeded Louisville Cardinals tied the ACC semifinals on Friday afternoon. Louisville, on the other hand, was perfect in overtime, winning all six games that went to extra time this season.
The cards were stacked against the Hoos as they tried to fend off the number 1 seeded Cardinals and the game went into extra time tied at 1-1. Neither team managed to find the back of the cage in overtime and the match led to a shootout.
UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy managed to save two of Louisville’s shootout attempts, while the Cavaliers reversed all but one of the attempts. Laura Janssen, who scored the game winner against Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday, reversed the last attempt to win the game and sent the Hoos to the ACC Championship Game.
For most of the game, it looked like Virginia would manage to get rid of the upset over the Cardinals in the regular season, as a second-quarter goal from Rachel Robinson was the lone score for almost the entire game.
UVA dominated the first half of the game, beating Louisville 9-2 and controlling possession on the Louisville side. After a scoreless first quarter, the Hoos finally broke through when they earned a penalty halfway through the second quarter. Rachel Robinson stepped up and converted the penalty and placed the ball perfectly on the top shelf for her third goal of the season to put UVA at 1-0.
Virginia’s lead would last until just 10 minutes left in the regular season, when Louisville’s Alli Bitting scored on a penalty corner to tie the game. Bitting placed the penalty corner and Filippa Niebuhr played it back to Bitting as she cut to the cage along the endline. Bitting shot the ball past UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy to tie the score: 1-1.
Minutes later, Rachel Robinson thought she had the game winner on her second goal of the game when she busted in a shot from a rebound. But after an official replay review, Robinson was called up for obstruction and the goal was swept off the board.
The box score showed Virginia outsmarted Louisville as the Cavaliers had twice as many shots as Louisville (16-8) and shots on target were also 9-5 in favor of UVA. Louisville goalkeeper Mila de Kuijer made eight saves to keep Virginia’s attack at bay. Despite how well UVA had played, the Hoos unfortunately found themselves once again heading for another overtime to determine which team would advance to the ACC title game.
Tyler Kennedy, who made four saves in goal for Virginia, made a great save with her blocker to prevent a Louisville diverted shot from finding its target to end the game late in the first overtime period. That was the closest for both teams to achieving the sudden victory.
Louisville made a cage change en route to the shooting, replacing Mila de Kuijer with Maitland Demand. Virginia elected to go first in the shootout.
Both teams converted their first attempts, as Laura Janssen and Katie Schneider managed to find the back of the cage. Adele Iacobucci initially slipped on her attempt, but was able to get back up and turn to the right before firing into the goal to make it 2-1 in Virginia’s favour. Tyler Kennedy then made a great move to get her stick on the ball and steal it from Mackenzie Karl to give UVA the advantage. Meghen Hengerer did a spin and shot the ball into the top left corner to make it 3-1 Virginia. The Cardinals responded well to the pressure, converting their next two attempts and Maitland Demand was able to block Noa Boterman’s shot with her shoulder in the third frame to reduce the shootout to 3-3. Annie McDonough and Mattie Tabor both scored in the fifth frame to make it 4-4, turning the shootout into a second round.
With Louisville coming first, Tyler Kennedy made another huge stop and put her foot on Charlie van Oirschot’s shot for the rejection. Laura Janssen drove to the right and shot the ball past Demand to the bottom left corner of the goal to win the game for Virginia.
Virginia avenged a previous 1-0 regular season loss to Louisville, the nation’s No. 4 ranked team. With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 12-7 this season and advance to Sunday’s ACC Championship Game to face the winner of #2 seeded Syracuse and #3 seeded North Carolina. Perhaps more importantly, the win significantly bolsters Virginia’s resume for the NCAA tournament.
