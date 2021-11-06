Bidding Opening for 2023 and 2024 ITTF Parkinsons World Table Tennis Championships – Federacion Chilena Tenis de Mesa





01 Nov 2021 Show your interest in becoming the organizing committee for the Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships 2023 and/or 2024 between November 1 and 30, 2021. The ITTF Parkinsons World Table Tennis Championships (PWTTC) is aimed at Parkinson’s fighters and is an innovative way to demonstrate the benefits of table tennis for people with Parkinson’s disease. More than a competition, the tournament is a global gathering of table tennis enthusiasts with the aim of promoting the improvement of the participants’ physical, social and emotional conditions. Past editions of PWTTC have included New York (2019), Berlin (2021) and the 2022 edition in Croatia. Organizations wishing to host the PWTTC in 2023 and/or 2024 are encouraged to express their interest before November 30, 2021 via the link below: Show your interest Once the ITTF Foundation has received the expression of interest from your organization, you will receive an event guideline with further instructions on how to submit your proposal. Learn more about the bidding process. Suitable candidates All legally established organizations, including governmental, non-governmental or private companies, are welcome to express their interest. bidding process Expression of Interest: November 1, 2021, 11:59 PM (GMT)

Bidding Process: December 1, January 20, 2022, 11:59 PM (GMT)

Evaluation and inspections: 2023 PWTTC: January 31, March 31, 2022 2024 PWTTC: January 31, June 20, 2022

Selection: 2023 PWTTC: April 1, April 10, 2022 2024 PWTTC: June 21, June 29, 2022

Announcement of the winners: 2023 PWTTC: April 11, 2022 2024 PWTTC: June 30, 2022

Signing of hosting and commercial agreements: 2023 PWTTC: April 12, May 31, 2022 2024 PWTTC: July 1, July 15, 2022

The ITTF Parkinsons World Table Tennis Championships started 2 years ago, within the TT4HEALTH program of the ITTF Foundation. Two editions later, it changed from a pilot to a consolidated project. The number of participants has doubled from the first to the second edition, even with Covid-19 restrictions. The goal of PWTTC is not only for the participants to play on the spot, but for all Parkinson’s fighters worldwide to see the impact table tennis can have on their lives. Leandro Olvech, director of the ITTF Foundation. The 2021 PWTTC was a wonderful journey. The inspiration, dedication and vibrancy we saw from the participants was remarkable. We were thrilled to see the positive impact table tennis has on Parkinson’s fighters, be it physical, mental or social. Our mission to use table tennis for health benefits has just begun and we are excited to create a new PWTTC legacy with future organizing committees. Ramn Ortega Montes, ITTF Foundation Program Coordinator. For questions, please contact the ITTF Foundation Programs Coordinator Ramn ORTEGA MONTES at [email protected] We look forward to your expression of interest! Sharing is caring! Message navigation

