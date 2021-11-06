Highlights, India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: IND passes AFG, NZ with clinical win

India vs Scotland, latest updates, T20 World Cup 2021: SIX! Suryakumar Yadav launches the ball into court, straight across the ground to finish things off in style for Team India, who chase the modest goal of 86 runs in just 39 deliveries to go past Afghanistan and New Zealand in Net terms Run Rate in the Points Table Group 2! India (89/2) hammers Scotland (85) by eight wickets!

Example: A gleeful Indian team hopes to keep their semi-final chances alive by taking on Scotland in the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After losing their opening matches to Pakistan and New Zealand, nearly knocking them out of the mega event, India managed to garner the campaign’s first points with a smashing win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Indian battle unit was relentless against the celebrated Afghan attack for a change. Openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) forged an opening score of 140 runs after India batted at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, laying the groundwork for the huge first inning total of 210/2.

Afghanistan, in response, lost wickets from the start and was unable to build partnerships along the way. Ravichandran Ashwin, who played his first whiteball game for India since 2017, was among the wickets when he ousted middle-class batters Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran to bring the Afghans down to 69/5 in the 12th over. Despite a battling sixth-wicket score from skipper Mohammad Nabi (35) and Karim Janat (42*), the Afghans didn’t stand a chance and eventually lost by 65 runs.

India’s win on Wednesday left Scotland the only team in Group 2 without a win so far in the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The Scottish team had previously had an exciting start to their Round 1 campaign with a narrow six-run victory over Bangladesh, and would comfortably beat Papua New Guinea and Oman to advance to the Super 12s.

However, the second round of the biggest T20 event has not been kind to them. They started with a 130-point beating at the hands of the ruthless Afghans, were shot for a paltry 60 and suffered a four-wicket loss at the hands of Namibia in their next match.

Despite the defeats, the Scots showed courage in their 16-point loss to New Zealand in Wednesday’s first game of Wednesday’s double header. After the Kiwis put in 173 to win, with Martin Guptill missing a ton by seven runs, Scotland got off to a steady start and was 66/1 in the eighth before losing their next four wickets for 40 runs which complicated their jobs .

A combat contribution from Michael Leask (42 not out on 20 balls, 3X4, 3X6) gave them a late boost and gave them some hope again, but the Black Caps managed to keep their nerves in check to eventually score two more points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming India v Scotland match:

When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between India and Scotland take place?

The match between India and Scotland will take place on November 5, 2021.

What is the venue for the India vs Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the match between India and Scotland start?

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and Scotland

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.