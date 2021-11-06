NFL Partially Responds to Congressional Investigation into Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON — The NFL filed answers to questions from the House Oversight and Reform Committee Thursday night, but has not yet submitted documents requested by members of Congress.

An NFL spokesperson said the league is cooperating with the investigation and has provided answers to questions in the commission’s Oct. 21 letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“The NFL submitted answers to the questions in the commission’s Oct. 21 letter on Thursday,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “As discussed with the committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents as we work on issues of privilege and anonymity promised to study participants.” The league faced a Thursday deadline to submit “documents and information” about the team’s corporate culture and the competition’s investigation into it. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, DN.Y., committee chair, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., requested the documents in a five-page letter that also asked several questions to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Among other things, the committee asked about: the league’s role in Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the Washington Football Team’s work culture; why no written report was provided after 150 people were interviewed; the role of NFL General Counsel Jeff Pash during the investigation after his close relationship with former team president Bruce Allen was revealed in multiple emails. Allen was fired after the 2019 season.

In an interview with ESPN, Krishnamoorthi said they are looking forward to seeing the documents eventually.

“It’s a first step,” Krishanmoorthi said. “We’re really trying to get the voluntary cooperation of the parties and produce the information. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

2 Related

He said the next step depends on the number of documents and their content.

“I’d like to see what they produce initially to understand the complexities of what they claim to be the challenge,” Krishnamoorthi said, referring to requests for anonymity. “We need to see the documents and get a sense of what’s going on before we can wrap our arms around that question.”

“Commissioner Goodell said the NFL will work with Congress, and we expect him to fulfill that promise by submitting the requested documents,” Maloney said in a statement. “In the spirit of transparency, I call on the NFL and the Washington Football Team to honor the Commissioner’s public statement that witnesses to the hostile culture in the team’s workplace are ‘welcome’ to come forward. Congress has As the NFL shares our commitment to addressing these issues, it will be fully transparent about the findings of the internal review and all individuals will be able to speak freely without fear of retaliation.”

Krishnamoorthi repeated over the phone what he said in a statement about his desire for the NFL and the Washington Football Team to release people from their nondisclosure agreements so they can tell the truth and “speak freely.”

When asked about the likelihood of a Congressional hearing, Krishnamoorthi said his office has received multiple calls from “a variety of people and they really want to tell their side of the story and they want the public to know what’s really going on.” has happened…. Witnesses are already coming forward. They know they have specific detailed information about what is going on. Interest in this is high and people want to be heard.”

A few of the 650,000 emails collected during the investigation leaked to media organizations last month, leading to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Oct. 11. He had sent emails to Allen that contained misogyny, racist and anti-gay.

Goodell has said no report was released after the competition’s nearly year-long investigation into the WFT and Snyder, because some interviewed wanted anonymity. The NFL released its findings on July 2 and imposed a $10 million fine on the franchise.

But since the Gruden emails were published, the league has come under public pressure, including from lawyers for 40 women who alleged sexual harassment while working for the team, to release the full findings. including more emails.

“The way they handle issues of race and gender and the way they treat their employees really impacts how society handles those issues,” Krishnamoorthi told ESPN last month. “We’re very interested in learning more about exactly why the NFL did what they did and the way they did it.”

The commission’s letter raised concerns about nondisclosure agreements signed by former employees and asked for more information about Pash’s role in the investigation.

Krishnamoorthi said the commission wants to determine whether new or stricter laws are needed to help workers in similar environments. He said it also wants to make sure the NFL doesn’t obscure information through the nondisclosure agreements signed by Washington’s former employees.

The panel is also looking for the names and job titles of anyone who oversaw the investigation.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the leading minority member of the oversight committee, said Democrats on the panel are out of touch to think Congress has a role in resolving the WFT issue.

“Americans are currently facing an unprecedented border crisis, skyrocketing inflation, a supply chain failure and an underperforming economy,” Comer said in a statement. “The Democrats’ latest theatrical performances are clearly a last-ditch effort to distract the American people from the crisis caused by President Biden himself.”

Krishnamoorthi said: “We have to walk and chew gum at the same time. I know Congressman Comer well and I know he knows we are capable of juggling multiple priorities. I also sincerely hope that he and everyone else attach equal importance to fighting of sexual harassment There is intense public interest in this situation because the culture of sexual harassment was intense and ubiquitous and widespread, and yet people are still asking why is the owner not [Dan Snyder] be held liable? Why was there no documentation of the findings of the investigation? Why are they still being held by the NDA?

“People have to be accountable. That is extremely important.”

The committee is one of the most powerful in Congress. Employees described it as “broad powers” that allow it to research any industry or topic its members choose.

Democrats have the majority of the House and thus determine what will happen next in the WFT investigation. Multiple committee staffers told ESPN that the coming weeks will likely be a time of negotiation between the NFL and senior panel staff. A congressional source told ESPN that the league had contacted the committee’s Republican staff at least three times before Thursday’s deadline.

A few Republican staffers told ESPN they believed the investigation was exaggerated, arguing that Congress should not get involved in an HR investigation of a private organization.

But some Democrat staffers said they wanted the full committee to hold a hearing no matter what documents the NFL eventually produces, hoping to pressure the league to change its culture.

When – and if – a hearing will take place is still under discussion. The committee typically schedules hearings about three months in advance. Congress already has a packed schedule to tackle before the end of the year, including voting on the president’s domestic agenda and funding the government. There is also an expectation that Congress will pay close attention to the anniversary of the January 6 uprising.

Still, staffers on both sides warned that the NFL is high-profile and newsworthy enough that they cannot rule out a hearing before the end of the year.

During a hearing, Republicans would be allowed to invite one witness for every three called by Democrats. Due to Covid-19, conference witnesses are allowed to testify virtually.

The commission has the legal power to subpoena documents and coerce witnesses who prefer not to testify, similar to a lawsuit. But subpoenas are generally considered a last-ditch effort if negotiations and hearings fail to satisfy the Democrats who lead the committee.

Since the investigation ended, Snyder has handed over day-to-day operations to his wife and co-CEO, Tanya. But he remains involved, attending matches and concentrating on finding a location for a new stadium.

Among the notable committee members are Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Wash., who represents the team’s hometown and has long feuded with Snyder. She and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced last year that the team would never be allowed to build a stadium in the district unless the team dropped its previous nickname. That happened a few months later. Snyder’s desire for a new stadium could continue to use Norton during the investigation.

The team currently plays in Maryland and practices in Virginia, whose suburbs could also become home to a new stadium. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., and Rep. Gerrald Connelly, D-Va., are all on the committee.

There are at least 10 more Democrats on the committee from cities with an NFL team, including Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville and Chicago.