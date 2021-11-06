McCallie has the second-ranked tennis team in the country

Universal Tennis has ranked McCallie as the nation’s No. 2 boys’ team leading up to the 2021-22 high school tennis season, behind only Plano West Senior High School of Texas.

The Blue Tornado are the two-time reigning DII-AAA state champions, have a record of 32-1 since 2019, finished fifth in the prestigious DecoTurf Nationals in 2019 and have sent more than 80 players to collegiate tennis over the years.

“I’m so happy for the team to get this recognition from Universal Tennis because there are so many great high school teams and players across the country,” McCallie head coach Jeff Clark said in a school release.

“Our guys work hard and support each other on the practice track, in the weight room and in the campus community. It’s a pleasure for the coaches to work with them and watch them grow into young men of character, service and leadership.”

Clark played for McCallie in 1991 before signing with Vanderbilt and then playing professionally. He is joined by former McCallie head coach and player Eric Voges, now the head of the school’s tennis operations and a former University of Tennessee player. Meg Bandy and Gary McIntyre – who also played college tennis – are also assistants.

Said McCallie executive director Lee Burns, who was a mastermind in Blue Tornado tennis in the mid-1980s: “With an incredible coaching staff and world-class tennis facilities, the McCallie tennis program develops outstanding players.”

The program’s only higher ranking in a national poll was No. 1 in 1977 under 1965 Turner Howard, who later became a Knoxville attorney and trustee of McCallie.

