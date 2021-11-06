A FIELD HOCKEY FIRST FOR COLGAN | Sport





It’s already been flagship season for the Colgan High hockey team and the girls are looking for more. The Sharks (16-3) made program history on Tuesday, November 2, when they won the Regional Semifinals 1-0 at Battlefield, placing them in the Class 6 state tournament for the first time. “We’ve worked so hard over the past few years to build the program and move forward every year, but to finally get through it is just so exciting,” said fifth-year head coach Kaitlyn Connolly. Tuesday’s win represented redemption for Colgan. On August 26, the Sharks fell 4-1 to the Bobcats. Colgan defeated Unity Reed 1-0 in the regional quarters, which was also telling. Unity Reed knocked us out of the tournament last year, so beating them this year was exciting, Connolly said. Next up is the regional championship game against third-seeded Freedom-South Riding, which defeated Patriot 3-2 on Tuesday. Both Colgan and Freedom-South Riding have qualified for the eight-team state tournament starting November 9. Just as she did in Colgan’s 1-0 win over Unity Reed in the regional quarterfinals, senior striker Alexis Andrews-Thompson scored Sharks’ only goal to beat Battlefield. Senior goalkeeper Maddie Huber recorded shutouts at Unity Reed and Battlefield. She stopped nine corner attempts from the Bobcats. Connolly knows the need to deal with several opposing playstyles in the postseason. Some things that stood out to me are my team’s ability to adapt when things don’t go the way they want and to keep the intensity, the coach said. The Sharks are deep and talented, led by scoring whiz kid Andrews-Thompson and high-scoring senior striker Olivia Damato. Senior Becky Campos helps patrol the defense for Huber. The squad of nine seniors and seven juniors won the program title for its fourth consecutive Cardinal District tournament title with a 2-0 win over Woodbridge on October 21.

