Nations Top-Two Teams Meet in ACC Womens Soccer Championship Final Sunday





CARY, NC (theACC.com) – After victories in the semifinals on Friday night, the nations top two teams and the top two in the conference, Virginia and Florida State, will meet in the ACC Womens Soccer Championship Final on Sunday at 1 p.m. No. 1 seed Virginia defeated fifth-seeded Clemson, 1-0, in the first semifinal and No. 2 Florida State edged No. 6 Wake Forest in overtime, 2-1, in the second semifinal. The Cavaliers are in the Finals for the eighth time and their second in the last three seasons, while the Seminoles are in the Finals for their thirteenth time and second in a row. After a scoreless first half, Virginia (16-1-2) only found the back of the net three minutes into the second half. ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Diana Ordonez, scored her 15th goal of the season, thanks to a great pass from teammate Haley Hopkins to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Clemson (12-6-1) had five shots, including two on target, but the Tigers were unable to convert and were shutout for the second time this season. In the second game of the evening, Wake Forest (15-5) struck first after a goal from Sofia Rossi in the 31st minute. Demon Deacons’ lead was short-lived; however, when Florida State (15-1-2) scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute to tie the score at 1-1 en route to halftime. Lauren Flynn scored the goal for the Seminoles and Yujie Zhao provided the assist. Both teams created chances in the second half but were left scoreless to force overtime. With almost three minutes to go into the first overtime, Kirsten Pavlisko made a great run down the right-hand side, handing it to Jody Brown, who played a great cross over Maria Alagoa for the golden goal. It was Alagoas’ fifth goal of the year. Virginia and Florida State will meet for the second consecutive week as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in Tallahassee last Thursday, October 28. Sunday’s game will be the first time the teams will meet in the final since 2014, when Florida State won. , 1-0. Tickets for the 2021 ACC Championship Final are on sale athttps://theacc.co/wsocchamptix21. General admission tickets for one day for adults are $10. Admission is free for young people aged 18 and under, as well as students from ACC institutions. 2021 ACC Women’s Football Championship

First round | sunday 31 oct #5 Clemson 3, #4 Notre Dame 2

#6 Wake Forest 2, #3 Duke 1 Semifinal | Friday 5 November #1 Virginia 1, #5 Clemson 0

#2 Florida State 2, #6 Wake Forest 1 (OT) Final | Sunday 7 Nov #2 State of Florida vs. #1 Virginia | 13:00 | ESPNU

