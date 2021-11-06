6 quick bold predictions for the Missouri matchup

Man, what a joy it is to be a football fan from Georgia. The Dawgs are now on the warpath and their next victim isn’t even from the South, but they’re in the SEC.

Missouri comes to Athens with a team rebuilding under a new head coach and system. They’ve had some success on offense this season, but a blind dog can cover better than their defense.

Looking at the Tigers’ stats, while they have an average of 454 yards from offense, they give up 475.6 on defense. There is only one major stat category in which they beat their opponents, and that is passing yards.

Missouri has an average of 279.5 yards on offense and gives up 191.8 on defense, which is the number 4 pass defense in the SEC.

It’s wild because Georgia is No. 1 in all four major defensive categories, while Missouri is 14th in three out of four passing defense, being the only exception.

Another example is their third-down conversions. While the Tigers have a better conversion average, they give up just as much on defense. Missouri is number 2 in the SEC, with a conversion of 48.25%, but their opponents convert 47.52%.

Football in Georgia will have a hay day on Saturday and here are six bold predictions the Dawgs should deliver.

The Tigers are an interesting team and a team that can cause trouble if they gain momentum, so the Georgia Defenses have to force their will early on.

Could this be a trap for Georgia? Sure, but if this year’s team tells us anything, it won’t be. However, the odds continue to improve as news broke Thursday morning that starting quarterback Connor Bazelak will not be playing the Dawgs.

Georgia could be producing some offensive songs this week and looking for them because since this match is at noon, they’re going to have to get the crowd on early.

Here are six bold predictions for Saturday’s game against Missouri as the Dawgs look to start November the same way they did October, with a big win over an opponent from SEC East.