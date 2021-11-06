Local Roundup: South’s Dorner Advances to PIAA Class AA Girls Tennis Semifinals | News, Sports, Jobs





South Williamsport’s Olivia Dorner kept her quest for a second consecutive state championship title alive as she advanced to the semifinals in girls’ tennis at the PIAA Individual Tournament this morning. In the opening round, Dorner District 3 defeated runner-up Mia Gassert of Hamburg 6-1, 6-0. She then defeated Anna Poranski of Villa Maria Academy 6-0, 6-0. Dorner plays Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy at 10:30 am at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Class AA Championship and the third place match is scheduled for 3:30 PM Dorner is the only District 4 player to ever medal at the State Meet three times, as she placed third in 2018, second in 2019 and gold last fall. Dorner has only two career losses in the varsity league, both of which came in the 2018 and 2019 state rallies. Penn College freshman midfielder Cassie Johnson was named United East Women’s Soccer All-Conference as a second-team selection. She led the Wildcats in assists (5) and was second in both points (15) and goals (5). “Cassie is a fierce competitor whose speed, technical skills and vision for the game have led to much of our success in the middle third,” Penn College coach Christa Matlack said. “She was a constant threat on counter-attacks, putting defenders at their heels and creating countless scoring opportunities for both herself and her teammates. This well-deserved award is just the first of many for Cassie whose skills will only improve with her confidence.” In men’s soccer, Penn College midfielder Chris McFarland earned the United East All-Conference second team award. It’s his third all-conference award, making him the first player in the program’s history in the NCAA ear to win three nods across all conferences. He earned second team honors as a sophomore and junior. This year he finished as a defensive midfielder with three assists. “Chris was responsible for taking out the attacking opponents halfway through the game,” Penn College coach Tyler Mensch said. “He is a tireless worker all over the field and takes pride in winning 50/50 challenges and starting the counter-attack for our team.” Bucknell sophomore Jordan Miller earned third-team All-Patriot League honors. Miller made a successful conversion from central defender to striker this season, finishing as Bucknell’s team leader with six goals. Miller was scorching hot in the month of September. In one piece, he scored a total of five goals in the span of four games, culminating in a brace in a 2-1 win over Mount St. Mary’s, in which he scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute. Miller flashed more dramatically on Sept. 29 at Lehigh, when he scored in overtime to give the Bison a 1-0 conference win. The Lock Haven University volleyball team dropped a road game with Shepherd University, 3-0, (25-15, 27-25, and 25-21) in PSAC Eastern Division action. Shepherd started strong in the opening set, taking a 25-15 win behind a .375 batting percentage. The Bald Eagles reacted well in the second set, battling a hard-fought thriller, but Shepherd went on to win by a score of 27-25. Building on the momentum-changing win in the second set, the Rams finished the game in the third set, 25-21. Defensively, Kelly Gaston and Regan Happ were impressive as both led all players with 14 and 12 respectively. Gaston also pacified The Haven’s attack, handing out 23 assists, two service aces and three kills. Alyssa Daley led all Bald Eagle hitters with eight kills. Gabriela Fialova herself counted six kills, two service aces and chipped in seven digs. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

