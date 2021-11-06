Sports
High school hockey player says fans in Swan River, Man., threw racist comments at him during game
A young Manitoba hockey player speaks out after saying racist comments were made against him during a high school hockey game in Swan River last week.
Keagan Gaywish, 16, plays with the Minnedosa Chancellors high school hockey team and was on the Swan River to play against the Swan Valley Regional Secondary School Tigers on Oct. 31.
In an interview with CBC News on Friday, he said he heard racist remarks against him from young people in the stands during the game. Later, when he left the ice, he said a teammate also heard racist comments from people on the rink.
“It made me feel like I wanted to quit hockey, I’m not going to do it, but it just gave me the idea to quit hockey,” Gaywish said. “I felt really bad as a person and very, very emotional.”
Gaywish hails from Rolling River First Nation and has been playing hockey for 11 years. He shares his story so that people can see that racism exists and in hopes of preventing other people from experiencing what he has done.
“It’s not something small. It hurts a lot,” he said.
The teen’s father, Roger Brightnose, was not at the game last Sunday but said he was devastated to hear his son say it made him feel like he wanted to stop doing something he loved.
“You never want to hear your kids go through something like this,” Brightnose said.
“When it touches your household like that, it’s real. It really takes its toll emotionally and, you know, we really sat down as a family and went through this together.”
Brightnose said his son told him someone in the stands also taunted him for looking like a traditional hand drum while he was in the penalty area.
He said his son’s team has supported us and acted quickly to address what happened. Gaywish said his teammates and the principal of Erickson Collegiate, where he attends school, have checked on him to see how he is doing.
Parent sits behind the visiting team’s sofa
The Swan Valley School Division said the Swan Valley team’s coaches learned of what happened and it was quickly investigated.
Swan Valley Regional Secondary School told the department that the parents of the students who allegedly made the comments have been contacted.
The school also told the division that protocols are being put in place to prevent this from happening again, including having a parent behind the visiting team’s bench.
The president of the Westman High School Hockey League said he would not interview CBC News about what happened and would not comment on how it was handled. An email from Corey Forbes said the incident has been settled between the school and those involved.
Brightnose is pleased that his son’s team has taken swift action.
“With anything to do with racism, you’re never completely satisfied with how everything will be handled (because) deep down, deep down you know it’s still going to happen,” Brightnose said.
“It’s always reassuring to know that you have people who support you, on your behalf, on behalf of my son.”
Brightnose said the first step to preventing incidents like this from happening to other children is to recognize that there is a problem.
“Raising awareness is a big step towards ending racism,” said Brightnose.
“My main concern is that people who witness this kind of behavior take that step and tell them to stop, or else you’ll know it’s not right.”
