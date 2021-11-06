NSC Provides $1 Million Support to Table Tennis Team for Senior Pan Am Championships





THE National Sports Commission (NSC) recently handed over $1 million to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), which will go toward Guyana’s participation in the Pan American Senior Table Tennis Championships. The GTTA will send a six-member team to the event, which will take place in Lima, Peru, from November 13-19.

According to GTTA, Guyana’s men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the Pan American Championships as a result of the teams’ performance, ranking and participation in key regional events. The GTTA will make an announcement about the team in the coming days.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle said: The NSC’s support stems from a request for support from the GTTA and the Commission has voted to lend a hand on assistance with a $1 million grant . Ninvalle pointed out that NSC will continue to assist country sports clubs and athletes in their quest for development. With the restart of competitions taking place in sports worldwide and with the world rankings becoming an important factor in determining qualification for important events, Godfrey Munroe, chairman of the GTTA, has insisted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. pointed out that it has become critical that our association is able to allow our players to participate in important competitions and training camps so that our players continue to receive the required exposure and preparation to position them to achieve world rankings. Munroe said this will maximize our chances of qualification and success in major international competitions and competitions while improving our trajectory in major and major international competitions. Furthermore, the Pan American Championships will be used to select the teams for the World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, China, in March 2022, the teams for the Pan American Cup and other major competitions, in addition to earning world ranking points. in selecting participating teams for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Munroe emphasized. The GTT president stressed that the tennis landscape will change, mainly because of COVID-19. It has therefore become absolutely crucial and necessary for Guyana to attend these Championships in order for the team to achieve the necessary ranking points, to stay ahead of key teams regionally, to gain qualifying spots for Commonwealth Games, World Championships and maintain our trajectory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2021/11/06/nsc-serves-up-1m-support-to-table-tennis-team-for-senior-pan-am-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos