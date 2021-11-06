Kabengeles Career Night leads Spartans to win at Rutgers





Next game: at Penn State 11/6/2021 | 7 p.m. GAME CAPSULE A career-high 18 kills from junior Biamba Kabengele helped Michigan State end a three-game loss in Piscataway, NJ, on Friday night when the Spartans defeated host Rutgers 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-10, 25-23) in Big Ten volleyball action at College Avenue gym. The win moved MSU to 10-12 and 3-10 in the conference, while Rutgers slipped to 8-16 overall and 0-13 in the standings. Aside from the Spartans’ lopsided win in the third set, the teams battled for most of the evening, with Michigan State holding a narrow 48-44 lead in kills, while Rutgers had the digging advantage 47-45. MSU had a significant advantage on the service line and on the net, with 13 aces on RU’s nine aces and 14 blocks compared to five for the Scarlet Knights. Kabengele had a double-double performance, using a .317 hit clip to get her 18 kills, while also recording a team-high 11 digs, three aces, three assists and three blocks. freshman Julia Bishop stepped up when necessary after an injury to sophomore Celia Cullen , as the rookie setter also scored a double-double with 20 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Kamila Cieslik led the Scarlet Knights with 12 kills, while setter Inna Balyko had a double-double of 39 assists and 12 digs to go with a game-high five aces. Michigan State closes out a three-game road swing at Penn State on Saturday, Nov. That match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on B1G+. PLAYER HEIGHT Kabengele’s career best 18 kills and 11 digs gave the junior her second career double-double.

Senior Naya Gros had a team-best eight blocks to go with six kills, equivalent to a season-best seven block assists.

had a team-best eight blocks to go with six kills, equivalent to a season-best seven block assists. Bishop’s double-double (20a, 11d) gave her seven games with more than 20 assists and her second game with double-digit digs.

Senior Molly Johnson posted a career-high five blocks and best matched her career with a team-high four aces, making eight kills. STATISTICS AND STORYLINES Senior Lauryn Gibbs had seven assists and four counts as the starting libero.

had seven assists and four counts as the starting libero. sophomore Sarah Franklin chipped in nine kills and six digs to deal with two aces and a block assist.

chipped in nine kills and six digs to deal with two aces and a block assist. Cullen had 12 assists and two digs before leaving the third set.

freshman Eleanor Stothoff made an appearance in her home state, filling in for the final run of the third set.

made an appearance in her home state, filling in for the final run of the third set. MSU ‘outhit’ Rutgers .242 to .135.

The Spartans’ 14 blocks corresponded to a season high, as did the team’s 13 service aces.

This was the first MSU win over Rutgers since October 18, 2019, a 3-0 sweep at East Lansing.

Michigan State now leads the all-time series over Rutgers by a 12-2 margin. SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: By trading points early, the Spartans were able to take the advantage away from Rutgers at 4-3 after an attacking error by RU. Despite the Scarlet Knights leveling four times, the Spartans didn’t let RU regain the lead for the rest of the set. A murder and a block of Naya Gros on consecutive runs it made it 19-17 and forced a Rutgers time-out, and a block of Molly Johnson and Emma Monks send the frame to another timeout at 23-20 MSU. Back-to-back points from Beka Kojadinovic lead to Spartan time-out but kills from Biamba Kabengele and Sarah Franklin the set secured. A success rate of .294 brought MSU to 14 kills in the opening frame, including six from Kabengele, while the Spartans also held Rutgers to a .147 attack clip.

