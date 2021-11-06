When it comes to racism in cricket, the ECB is the accused, not the judge | ECB

Oh no you don’t, Tom Harrison. Keep it there, the England and Wales cricket board. Drop the mask of hypocritical piety. Lose the serious, troubled look. There is no doubt that English crickets continue, historical problem with racism is a matter of resignation for one, that it speaks to both a sick culture and a failing regulation.

But before we start dividing that blame, let’s be clear about the roles here. The ECB should not be surprised at this, to get away with flaming flunkies, drop the toxic Yorkshire brand and raise their hands in shock. The ECB is not the judge or registrar or whatever role it is currently trying to assume. It’s the suspect instead.

The news here is not that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, much of the ECB parish, alma mater of the current England head coach, captain and elite pad coach, is institutionally racist. The story is that Yorkshire is CCC still institutionally racist. This is not new information. The ECB has been repeatedly confronted with this problem. It has repeatedly failed to act.

Shall we pick a date? How about June 1998, when 56 MPs, led by the powerful backseat Jeremy Corbyn, tabled a parliamentary motion calling for action by the ECB over investigations that reveal a culture of racial exclusion, racial stereotyping and racial abuse of black and Asian exposed people? cricketers.

Will a bell ring? For example, does it sound like the exact words people like John Holder, Michael Holding, Michael Carberry and Azeem Rafiq have used in the decades since?

More dates. A year later, the ECB drummed up its first Great Big Anti Racism Report, with Tim Lamb, Harrison’s predecessor as CEO, announcing that complacency is not acceptable. And yet six years on the motto Clean Bowl Racism had somehow failed to cleanse the organs of national summer sport, to the extent that former Bradford North MP Terry Rooney spoke in parliament about the deep-seated racism in Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Gary Ballance with Azeem Rafiq after a Clydesdale Bank 40 match in August 2012. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWPIX.com/Shutterstock

Yorkshire CCC chairman Robin Smith demanded an apology, citing players like Yorkshire’s Ismail Dawood on the fringes of the first team. Yes, the same Dawood who was racially abused in county cricket and would later sue the ECB for racial discrimination. The same Dawood who played with Harrison at Northants. Small world!

So no, Mr Harrison, don’t be surprised now that sponsorship deals are being canceled, hot buttons are being pushed and MPs are demanding an audience. The answer does not lie in feigned shock, or even in cracking down on Gary Ballance and cracking down on the causes of Gary Ballance. Because this is what we have before us now, the chief executive shimmy, that familiar dance away from responsibility.

Ballance will take its part, and with good reason. He was old enough to know what he was doing. He clearly has his own problems to solve. But how far does this take us? Here we have the English Test captain’s roommate and barbecue bater friend, a centrally contracted ECB employee for two years, who regularly uses apparently racist language, something the Yorkshire-based English coach and Yorkshire-based English captain have yet to do. condemn, or have to explain exactly how this was allowed to go on. And please, don’t talk about lawsuits and gagging instructions. The real damage lies in silence.

The Yorkshires coaching hierarchy will also be taking their share. After Carberry spoke out last year, Martyn Moxon said he had not been involved in any locker room or club that had anything to do with racism. With one exception, he played for Griqualand West in apartheid South Africa. Yes. Apart from that! What exactly is a culture? What is an institution? How is it set up?

Michael Vaughan has faced his own instant reckoning. He seemed genuinely stunned when he was mentioned in Rafiq’s evidence, although he wasn’t so stunned that he felt the need to go along and talk to the investigation.

Vaughan is a fascinating figure in all of this, an embodiment of a kind of generational void. Here we have a BBC correspondent who was so inexperienced in these matters that he was willing to… write a column about Jofra Archer this year that read like a media studies diploma list of stereotypes and harmful tropes, from the whispers that Archer doesn’t like Test cricket to the need to seem a little more interested, through game consoles natural ability frustrating lethargic not strong enough to I don’t know Jofra. Right. But we know the type, huh!

There are windows that can be opened instead of closed, ways to understand. You can also choose not to listen. Does stupidity get you a pass? Is ignorance a defense? In Vaughan’s case, at least he delivers watertight credentials.

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in 2014, has been invited to testify before a parliamentary select committee on November 16. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

And yet, in spite of all these distractions, it is the ECB that has it all in full view, that is in charge of that culture, which has been warned repeatedly over the years; but which, as an essentially commercial entity, still seems to see that this is an unfortunate communication issue that needs to be managed and massaged.

There are few more depressing comments over the past week than the opening of the ECB’s statement on the Yorkshire investigation, which began with a finding of damage to the game’s reputation, as opposed to the game itself. snatches are left that genuinely hurt people.

It’s a communication strategy seen in the whirlwind of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, when the ECB suddenly started finding sympathetic projects to throw money at, when the England team changed from wearing a BLM logo to T. shirts with uplifting phrases, as the Test captain, Root, best friends with Ballance and a former teammate of Rafiq, was wheeled out to say things to diversify our game and make sure everyone was comfortable when playing cricket.

In the current confusion, only two things are certain. First: Azeem Rafiq is a hero. He will be attacked and mistreated. Portions of his evidence, presented by a veil of pain, will be shouted at and snatched. He will have to be twice as good at making people listen. But perhaps the most interesting part of Vaughan’s own mea non culpa was his words about Rafiq as a young player. He thought out of the box and that got me excited. He got Yorkshire on its feet. He was full of energy and buzz. Well, he was right about that. Rafiq got Yorkshire going. That energy has not been lost. It could end up doing some good.

The second point is structural. Sajid Javid was right for the first time this week when he suggested that the ECB is not fit for purpose. But this model was always a gamble, a 25-year experiment in how to run cricket based on TV rights and the England team.

Other things have been neglected along the way: the broader mission, the need to see more than just a product to harvest. With Harrison, a marketer and a salesperson, the ECB probably now has the figurehead it deserves. But sport should be more than that. It’s time for a major overhaul of the entire ship.