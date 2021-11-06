Number 1 Texas sweeps Baylor volleyball to remain undefeated





The Longhorns just took a big win over No. 10 Baylor on the road to going undefeated for the season. Texas has missed out on big wins over ranked teams this season and they just made a statement about a strong Baylor team. The Longhorns were impeccable in ALL aspects of the game tonight. They hit an impressive .405 in the game with 10 service aces, yes, 10. They blocked the Bears nine to two and only had five offensive errors, compared to the Bear’s 16 errors. Logan Eggleston led with 13 kills on .393 hit, followed by Asjia O’Neal who had a great night with nine kills on .353 hitting off center. Skylar Fields gave seven kills with a .467 strike and Brionne Butler was another big off center weapon with seven kills, six blocks and all with a .500 strike. Jhenna Gabriel did a great job of distributing the ball offensively to all their trumps and successfully bringing in the middle of the pack, a big key to the win. The Longhorns service game made the difference again. Eggleston noted that Baylor was a strong offensive team so their plan was to serve them aggressively and get them out of the system… a tactic that is all too familiar AND successful for the Longhorns. It’s what got them to the title match last season and what keeps them undefeated this year. The Bears were in a set to be won and found themselves trying to beat the set point again, and this time a match point. The Bears called a timeout at match point, trailing two, then scored two in a row to pep up the crowd and tie it down at 24. But the Longhorns kept a common theme, which kept things going at the time. of the crunch could happen. The Bears were RIGHT with the Longhorns the entire game, but couldn’t take points when it mattered most. They still played great, led by a dominating Avery Skinner with 14 kills on .423 strokes. Yossiana Pressley had nine kills herself, but hit a low .143 in the match. Baylor struggled to get their midst involved and was unable to get their block on the net going. These are all things that we can hope to see changes tomorrow. Baylor and Texas will face each other again on Saturday, November 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Horns are off the service line! 15-14! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/7ePoZOxtno Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) Nov 6, 2021

