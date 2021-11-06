



In addition to Kohli and Rohit, there were other Indian stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin interacting with the Scottish players in their dressing room after the match.



Indian cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, shared their “invaluable” experiences with the Scotland team following their eight-wicket victory in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here. In addition to Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen in their locker room after the match on November 5. “Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time,” Cricket Scotland tweeted. “Priceless,” it wrote along with photos of the interaction. India has done everything in its power to pulverize Scotland and keep their semi-final prospects alive. The entire game lasted just 24.1 overs, while India shot 85 overs through Scotland in 17.4 overs and then needed just 6.3 overs to beat the points. The dominant win brought India’s net run rate to +1,619, which is now the best of all six teams, even better than the best placed Pakistan (+1.065). To surpass Afghanistan’s current net run rate of +1.481, India had to score the required runs in 7.1 overs and KL Rahul (50 from 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 from 16 balls) added 70 in five overs to make sure they achieve it in style. Scotland had won all their three matches in Group B to qualify for Super 12. But they crashed after losing all their last four matches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-players-visit-scotland-dressing-room-after-win-cricket-scotland-calls-it-priceless/article37350879.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

