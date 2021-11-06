BYU Football: High CFP Rankings Give Cougars Something to Play For

The BYU Cougars walked off the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium last Saturday night after steaming Virginia 66-49 to improve to 7-2, and had much to celebrate in the present, but not much to get excited about in the near future. .

That all changed Tuesday night when the first College Football Playoff Ranking of 2021 was released and the Cougars, somewhat surprisingly, came in at number 15. It was better than expected, as BYU went 9-0 last year and was handed a disappointing No. 14 ranking, and also because the Cougars are No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 20 in the Coaches poll.

If nothing else, it was a show of respect from the CFP committee for the Cougars going 5-1 against Power Five opponents in the first two months of the season.

Yeah, I think we’re just really grateful to be recognized like that by the committee, said BYU security Hayden Livingston an hour after the rankings were released. We have all worked very hard, players and coaches. That’s very nice of them to put us at 15, but I know now that none of us are looking ahead except the state of Idaho.

I think that drive (to work harder) has increased since those rankings came out because we know our potential, we know which direction we’re going, and those rankings just encourage us to do better and get better. BYU long snapper Austin Riggs

Suddenly, the team that was seemingly a slot to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on December 18, was against a team from Conference-USA (or in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in the unlikely event that conferences had a ticket to in that game in Phoenix, Arizona, can’t fill the spots) has a glimmer of hope of being invited to play in a New Years Six bowl.

A lot needs to happen before the latter happens, including an unlikely jump into the top 10 with only one remaining Power Five opponent (USC) on the schedule, but the outlook for BYU’s postseason is looking a little brighter than last week around this time. time.

We know things will end the way they should if we just start performing at a high level every Saturday, Livingston said.

As usual, questions began to surface about what will motivate the college football independent for the remainder of the regular season, minutes after BYU suffered its second loss of the season, 38-24 against future Big 12 foe Baylor on Oct. 16.

Those questions are really pertinent this week, as BYU hosts MDT 1-7 Idaho State of the Football Championship Subdivision at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Havent won Bengals since beating UC Davis 27-17 on October 9 in Pocatello.

Tuesday’s rankings pretty much provided an answer.

I think that drive (to work harder) has increased since those rankings came out because we know our potential, we know which direction we’re going, and those rankings just encourage us to do better and be better, said long snapper Austin Riggs.

After watching their Cougars play Saturday afternoon, fans should keep an eye out for the UTSA-UTEP game on Saturday night, as the winner will have the inside track to be C-USA representative in the Independence Bowl.

The Cougars beat the Roadrunners 27-20 in Provo last year, but this year UTSA is 8-0 and could theoretically make it into the top 25 of the CFP rankings if it continues to win.

Lopini Katoa, who said on Wednesday he isn’t sure yet if this season will be his last, or whether he will take advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, said the Cougars will be happy with whatever. also destination after the season they get.

At the end of the day, we have no control over the roster, Katoa said. What we can control is winning the games. Hopefully we can just win and handle things on our side and then leave it to them. Hopefully we get a good bowling game. If not, we’ll take the bowl game we have.

While still confused, with starters James Empey, Gunner Romney and Harris LaChance likely to go on the offensive, the Cougars should be able to empty the tank against the Bengals as they will be inactive next week, coach Kalani Sitake said Monday.

That’s the perspective that hybrid linebacker Morgan Pyper is taking.

Honestly, you’re excited to play every Saturday or in a bowl game, Pyper said. Just the opportunity to play football is great and a huge blessing. So ranked 15th, we’re excited about that. But we have a lot more to prove, starting Saturday against Idaho State.

Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said he views the CFP rankings like any other football fan, but noted on Wednesday that BYU’s rankings mean nothing if the Cougars don’t continue to play well, including Saturday against a lower-level opponent.

So you recognize it. You appreciate it. You recognize that there is an opportunity there, he said. But the goal is, let’s play well this Saturday and see where it takes us. If you spend all your time on that and talk about it, it can become a distraction and you may not play well. So I think we have a team that is mature enough to handle it. But yeah, it’s cool.