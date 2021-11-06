St. Cloud State Hockey Begins Conference Game at Colorado College





NS. CLOUD No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State hockey heads west this weekend for a two-game series against Colorado College in their National Collegiate Hockey Conference opener. The NCHC has ranked six of its eight teams in the top 11 in the most recent national poll, which placed the Huskies at the top for the second straight week. Unranked Colorado College will play spoilers when they host SCSU at their beautiful new on-campus facility at the Ed Robson Arena. More:Three-goal second period leads St. Cloud State hockey to sweep over Wisconsin Please note: late start time on Friday evening with the time zone change of 8:30 pm central. The puck will fall at 7:00 p.m. central Colorado Springs at 6:00 p.m. local time on Saturday. Colorado College The Tigers are 2-4-2 to start the season, starting scoreless in their first four games before winning 5-3 on the road over (formerly) No. 10 at Boston College. They returned home last weekend to take on rival Air Force, losing 4-5 in overtime on Friday, before a record performance on Saturday in an 8-1 win. Colorado College took their first-ever win at the Ed Robson Arena while tying an NCHC record with six goals in the power play. Eight different players scored and former St. Cloud Norsemen forward Brett Chorske provided one goal and one assist in his first collegiate game. Sophomores Matthew Gleason and Logan Will each lead the team with three goals and four assists each, and sophomore goalkeeper Dominic Basse has given solid figures this year of 2.24 goals allowed and a save rate of 91.3 as he puts in every minute this year. played the goal. The Tigers are all-time 4-16-2 at home against St. Cloud State and last defeated the Huskies at Colorado Springs in February 2013. Colorado College has won just four of its 29 encounters since that game, with all four wins coming. in St Cloud. More:Homecoming Begins New Traditions Around SCSU Hockey The first period could be huge this weekend, as St. Cloud State has still allowed zero goals in the first 20 minutes of games this season. Colorado College have scored just four goals in the first period in their first eight games. SCSU hockey numbers to know 1: Starts in which David Hrenak has conceded more than one goal. Hrenak was honored as October’s NCHC Goalie of the Month earlier this week, averaging 1.36 against the average in seven starts last month. 1.38: Scoring Defense Average for SCSU. They have conceded just 11 goals in eight games, which is the highest figure in the country for teams to have played more than one series in 2021. 46.9: SCSU power play percentage. They’ve turned an incredible 15 out of 32 odds this year, who have the top spot in the nation. Only six teams in the country are even at 30 percent or higher. More:What We Learned From SCSU Hockey’s 12-2 Win Over St. Thomas Zach Dwyer is a sports reporter and photographer for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-406-5660 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @sctimeszach. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sctimes.com/story/sports/2021/11/05/st-cloud-state-scsu-huskies-hockey-begins-conference-play-colorado-college-nchc/6246722001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos