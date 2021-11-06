Sports
Akanbi, Bello shine at ITTF Western Region Championships
Rilwan Akanbi and Fatimo Bello emerged as winners of the men’s singles and women’s singles events at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Western Region Championship in the best of seven matches.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akanbi became the new regional champion in men’s singles after beating his counterpart, Azeez Solanke, 4-3, while Bello also beat her opponent, Aminat Fashola, 4-0.
In women’s doubles, Fatimo Bello and Bose Odusanya set a new tournament record after beating Hope Uduak and Vivian Oku, while in men’s doubles Amadi Omeh and Etim Orok defeated Ghanaian pair Derek Abrefa and Emmanuel Commey 3-2 in the final of the best or five games.
NAN reports that the four-day tournament ended Thursday night in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.
Singles champion, Akanbi, attributed his win to hard work and rigorous training. I’m so excited and I feel good to win this tournament because I never believed I could.”
Although I trained for it and when the defending champion lost, I challenged myself to win the tournament.
I believe it is God who crowned my success, but I trained very hard for this tournament,” he said, adding that he exploited the weakness of his opponents to beat him.
Playing against Solanke was not an easy task because he is also a good player, but I am happy that I won, he said.
Fatima Bello said the tournament just concluded was the toughest she has ever competed in.
This one is harder and heavier than the previous edition, but I’m glad I was able to keep my title, she said.
The Secretary General, ITTF Africa Western Region, Germain Karou, said the tournament was a huge success given the quality of the organisation. I am impressed with what Nigeria has achieved, especially the level of play of the players.
We hope and believe that Nigeria will continue to lead the region so that others can rise and compete favorably with them at the continental and global levels, Karou added.
Enitan Oshodi, vice president of the Africa Table Tennis Federation, said he was pleased that the juniors were working hard to take over from the seniors.
Our youth players are the strongest in Africa and this tournament was a good test for them. I am especially proud of these players because they have done well.
There are still places in the senior national team, but hopefully they can continue this way. These players have shown that they can stand in the shoes of Aruna Qudari, Jide Omotayo, he said.
ALSO READ: Quadri rises to record 15th place in ITTF ranking
Oshodi noted that some youth players would represent the country very well in the future with the way they played.
I’m really proud of the women, especially Hope Uduak. Every time I tell the media that a player is going to be a big star, watch out.
This girl is going to be as big as Funke Oshonaike, she has everything and I think Nigeria is on the right track now, he said.
Nasiru Bello, the national table tennis coach, said he was impressed with the players as Nigeria won all the medals at stake in the seven events of the tournament.
Both the girls and the boys performed very well. We are very happy that a seven event tournament has been organized in Nigeria and that we have won all the medals.
This shows that everything we’re learning has really brought them into play, he said.
