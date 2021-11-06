Arizona Coyotes fall 3-1 to Ducks, fall 11th in a row to start season

Game overview

The Arizona Coyotes’ losing streak continues as they fall 3-1 against the Anaheim Ducks. The loss marks their 11th consecutive loss to start the season, tying an NHL record shared by 1943-44 New York Rangers and the 2017-18 Coyotes.

Anaheim set the pace of the game, scoring just 34 seconds after the puck dropped. It was a relatively simple move, Adam Henrique took a pass from behind the goal line and pushed it past Karel Vejmelka. If Vejmelka had been half a second faster he probably could have stopped it, but it wasn’t an insurmountable lead.

The Coyotes were able to provide a decent response and were the better team for the bottom half of the first. Arizona defeated the Ducks 15-8 in the first period, but as we’ve seen so many times this season, a penalty would prove to be their downfall.

Liam OBrien was in the penalty area for interference from the goalkeeper and Sonny Milano got a great pass from Adam Henrique through the crease to put him in the goal.

Penalties were a big problem for the Coyotes, and for the third time this road trip we see the winning goal scored in the power play. And even if the opposing team doesn’t score, we see it kills any offensive momentum from the team.

The Ducks extended their lead midway through the third period when Dysin Mayo was caught out of position. Sam Carrick would break free and block a shot from Derek Grant past Vejmelka and into the back of the net.

Arizona would get two close together in the bottom of the second period, but they wouldn’t find the back of the net. And any hope of a last-minute push was killed when Jay Beagle took a late penalty that would be carried over to third.

Trailing 3-0, the Coyotes would kill the penalty that went into the third. The frustration started to boil over and less than five minutes into the period, Josh Manson, Antoine Roussel and Liam OBrien would be stuck with penalties leading to two minutes of 4-on-4.

The Coyotes continued to have some good looks at the 4-on-4, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Not long after the match returned to 5-on-5, we saw our first official fight, with Max Comtois dropping the gloves with Johan Larsson. Ben McCartney would also be assessed a roughing penalty, so the Coyotes were back on the penalty kill as the third period ticked away.

As the seconds ticked away, the Coyotes kept pushing. They went on until the last minute of the game and Shayne Gostisbehere would score his first goal of the season with just eight seconds left.

Arizona tied for the worst start for the second time in four years, but at least they weren’t shut out in that loss. And for a team that has this start, that must mean something.

Three stars

Adam Henrique – 1 goal, 1 assist Shayne Gostisbehere – 1 goal Anthony Stolarz – 28 saves on 29 shots

Next game

The Coyotes will be back in action tomorrow night as they host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. for the first time in Arizona.