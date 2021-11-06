State Quarter Finals Results and Highlights





This week it will be played against teams for a chance to advance from the quarter-finals to the dome. In KCCI, Dowling Catholic on Southeast Polk will be the game of the week on Football Friday Night at 10pm. Other games in the spotlight this week include Decorah in Winterset, ACGC in Van Meter and Williamsburg in West Marshall. Class 5ADowling Catholic 28 at Southeast Polk 38Iowa City 32 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13Pleasant Valley 14 at Valley 40Ankeny 37 at Prairie Cedar Rapids 7Class 4ADecorah 19 at Winterset 28Webster City 13 at Xavier Cedar Rapids 24Bondurant-Farrar 25 at Waverly-Shell Rock 36Lewis Central 35 at Indianola 21Class 3ASergeant Bluff-Luton 14 in Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50Independence 21 in Humboldt 42Nevada 0 in Harlan 38Solon 23 in West Delaware 19Class 2ACentral Lyon/George-Little Rock 7 in West Lyon, Indwood 27OABCIG 28 in Southeast Valley 34Williamsburg 32 in West Marshall 6North Fayette Valley 14 at Waukon 28Class 1AWest Sioux, Hawarden 31 at Underwood 14ACGC 13 at Van Meter 31Sigourney/Keota 14 at Dike-New Hartford 38MFL MarMac 6 at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 35Class AHArtley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 at West Hancock, Britt 27Logan -Magnolia 7 in Woodbury Central, Moville 26North Tama 7 in Grundy Center 28Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0 in East Buchanan, Winthrop 12Eight-player St. Mary’ s, Remsen 64 at Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42Kee, Lansing 22 at Easton Valley 67 Audubon 34 at WACO, Wayland 30 Newell-Fonda 13 at CAM, Anita 64

