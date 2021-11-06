Spears, Rayce inducted into Dow Tennis Classic Hall of Fame





While Bruce Rayce and Bob Spears probably won’t be swinging a racket at the Dow Tennis Classic this week, both Midlanders have been key behind-the-scenes faces for many years at the annual WTA event at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

And now they’ve been in a bit of a spotlight this week with their induction into the Dow Tennis Classic Hall of Fame.

While both have helped in many ways, Rayce is responsible for tournament transportation this year. Spears documents the event as a photographer. Rayce, 83, who retired from personnel work for The Dow Chemical Co., grew up playing tennis and also refereed the sport. He believes he has volunteered at the event for over 25 years.

I have always loved tennis and I love this center, he said. I like people, I like young people, I like athletes and I like tennis. His previous work as a chair umpire, including many times at Northwood University tennis matches, and his current work as a tournament volunteer also allows him to meet people from all over the world. The draw for me is really getting to know people from all over the world, he said. He and his wife, Carey, have also housed international tennis players for many years. As transport director, Rayce ensures that players are picked up and dropped off wherever they want. He is guiding 18 drivers for this year’s competition, with players arriving days before and sometimes days after the event. Our job is to spoil the players, he said. Spears, 77, a retired communications professional and former accountant at Dow, photographs the event from behind the scenes, from setting up the stands for the match to capturing the social events and corporate sponsorships. He has been doing this for over 10 years. I’m passionate about tennis, and I’m passionate about photography and what I do, Spears said. I spend a lot of time here during the tournament. I’m generally here before a lot of other people show up. While Spears didn’t grow up playing tennis, his son Gary played in school and a year at Purdue University. Spears can also be seen shooting annual Great Lakes Loons baseball games and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA event at the Midland Country Club. He said he is moved by the leadership at all Midlands professional sporting events. The leadership of this tournament is as good as anywhere in the world. They want to put on a world-class event, he said. If I can help document it, it gives me great satisfaction. Although Spears also has a home in Seattle, Washington, he says he keeps coming back to Midland. I do it because I have a passion for this community. The people are as good as they get,” Spears said. Both men have other agencies that support them and enrich the community. Rayce has been active at the local and state levels at Kiwanis International. Spears has been a supporter of Eagle Village Camp and Retreat Center for underprivileged youth for two decades. Both Bob and I were totally surprised and honored by our selection, Rayce said of the Hall of Fame. I was incredibly humbled about it, Spears said. Rayce said he is optimistic about the future because of the unity international players have shown during his years of working with them. They have a lot more in common than what you might see in the political headlines,” Rayce said.

