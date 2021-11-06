Field Hockey Rutgers advances to B1G Championship with 2-1 win over Penn State

Number 3 Rutgers Field Hockey Field advanced to the Big Ten Championship game with a 2-1 win over Number 7 Penn State on Friday night. It’s the first time in the program’s history, and the Scarlet Knights will face No. 2 Michigan at Bauer Field on Sunday. In addition, the win set program records with their 11th-ranked win of the season, a fifth top ten win and 17 wins in a season (17-3).

With a vocal home crowd of 1,241 in attendance, Rutgers scored early and took a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute. Captain Katie Larmour sent a shot to the goal and after Penn State failed to clear it, Bridy Molyneaux scored her 8th goal of the season.

The score stayed the same until late in the third quarter when Milena Redlingshoefer sent the ball into the penalty area and Kassidy Shetler finished close to the net.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth quarter of the Big Ten semi-final, the Nittany Lions put pressure on the Rutgers defense. They broke through with a goal from Sophia Gladieux assisted by Anna Simon with 8:50 remaining. PSU kept pressing and got a last penalty corner in the last minute with a chance to equalize. Instead, captain Kerrie Burns made a great defensive save and the clock ran out shortly afterwards.

We knew what was at stake in the last minute of the game. Our whole mindset is that nothing gets past us, Burns explained of the final defensive stance. Our defensive penalty corner unit is doing a great job. The whole defense was incredible, across all lines from the defense to the back. We took our chances, we scored our goals, so that was positive. But it was a total team defense, every player behind the ball. It was amazing.

Rutgers has now beaten Penn State four times in a row in 2021. Twice last spring and twice this season, all with the Nittany Lions in the top ten nationally.

I am so proud of this team and this program, head coach Meredith Civico. We knew this game was going to be a battle. Playing back-to-back in this tournament is so challenging. Penn State played really well, but I’m so proud of our team for how we defended, how we were able to take our chances and get into the championships. That’s incredible. I had a real vision for this program and we put our heart and soul into it.

Penn State had a 9-6 shot lead in the game, but teammate of the year Gianna Glatz made three saves in the net.

We knew Penn State had some really good people, said Iris Langejans. My goal was to be so focused on their key players, and that helped us to be successful. We took our chances in the attack zone and our corners were really effective, it all worked well together. Our audience was insane, it was so overwhelming. I feel so lucky to be here. Playing this next game on our home ground will be a big advantage.

I told the team I can’t stop smiling. I can’t believe it, said Kerrie Burns. But I can believe it. The hard work this team has put in, even in the last five years since I’ve been here. Today was incredible. The feeling of the fans, the noise they made helped us get over that line, so a big shout out to Rutgers Nation for that. It was incredible.

Just 24 hours after winning the first-ever Big Ten tournament game, setting the program record for most wins in a season and celebrating head coach Meredith Civicos’ 100th career win, Rutgers showed tremendous poise and focus to build a very good team. for a fourth consecutive time. This team has such a strong leadership with its experienced core.

The Scarlet Knights now face Michigan at noon on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament title. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines disrupted No. 1 Iowa on Friday 3-2 to advance to the final. Michigan defeated RU 3-0 in Ann Arbor earlier this season. However, the rematch will take place in Piscataway.

Rutgers is the No. 2 seed but is ranked No. 3 nationally. Michigan is the No. 4 seed but is No. 2 nationally. As for the updated RPI ranking, Rutgers is No. 1, Michigan is No. 2, Penn State is No. 3, Iowa is No. 4 and Maryland is No. 5. That’s how well the Big Ten is this season.

With the NCAA Tournament field of 18 announced Sunday night, the conference should have at least five teams earning bids with Northwestern, the potential sixth team with a No. 7 RPI. Two of those teams will play for a Big Ten title prior to the selection show and one of them, Rutgers, will try to win it for the first time in program history.