Switzerland sets up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia | tennis news







Switzerland reached the final for the first time since 1998 after Jil Teichmann took a 6-0, 6-3 win over Storm Sanders before Bencic gave the Swiss an unbeatable 2-0 lead by sending Tomljanovic for American great Billie Jean King. who watched from the stands.

There were also joyous scenes in the Russian camp when Liudmila Samsonova along with Veronika Kudermetova helped Russia beat the United States in the other semifinal in the deciding doubles match.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Bencic upon reaching the final. “I don’t think we really expected it. We had the toughest group.

“We are so happy to be in the final. We can’t believe it yet.”

Under the new tournament format, 12 teams were divided into four groups of round-robin play and the group winners competed for the title. FINAL @BJKCup https://t.co/TbY9BbHFu5 — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) 1636158014000 Looking to raise the trophy for the first time, Switzerland chose the world’s number 39 Teichmann to open their tie after her solid doubles during the week.

Teichmann flew through the first set against Sanders, 92 places below her, before the Australian took on a challenge. But the southpaw Swiss regained control and crushed her seventh ace to secure the win.

“My team told me you just have to fight with everything you’ve got,” she said. “I felt really good. I went for my shots, I played aggressively.”

In the previous semifinal, Russian Samsonova and Kudermetova defeated American duo Shelby Rogers and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 in the deciding match. Can’t stop believing Switzerland is storming past Australia in their second Billie Jean King Cup final. Here’s how t https://t.co/8PvTiARvOX — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) 1636161388000 Russia, which wants to win what was previously known as the Fed Cup for the fifth time, is competing in Prague as the team of the Russian Tennis Federation over sanctions preventing the use of their country’s flag and anthem over doping scandals.

Danielle Collins previously tied the 18-time winners United States with a 6-7 (9), 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after world No. 40 Samsonova, leaving her Billie Jean King Cup singles debut, had put the Russians ahead with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Sloane Stephens.

“I was very positive for the game. I knew it was going to be a very, very difficult game against Sloane,” she said and later added after the draw that she would be confident to team up again with Kudermetova if Saturday’s final would be decisive in doubles.

