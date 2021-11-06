Sports
The Tawny hotel in Staffordshire is a luxury rural base for the Peak District
On the lush, green fringes of the Peak District, The Tawny is an unexpectedly beautifully deconstructed luxury hotel.
As we drove into the immaculately landscaped grounds, a modern glass-fronted building loomed over, overlooking a stately stone staircase and an expansive lawn and woodland stretching below. Hidden within its 70 acres are clusters of self-contained rooms, including Woodland Lodges, Hillside Treehouses and Retreats.
Venue
This rural retreat is in an unassuming corner of Staffordshire, 20 minutes’ drive from Stoke-on-Trent train station and even closer to the beautiful Peak District National Park and Staffordshire Moorlands. The market towns of Leek and Cheadle and the unspoilt villages of Consall and Froghall Churnet Valley are all right at your doorstep.
It is just over an hour’s drive from Nottingham, about an hour and a half from Manchester or Sheffield and 3.5 hours from London.
Ambiance
Calm and rejuvenating. We spent hours on the Consall Gardens Estate on which the hotel sits, along winding paths and over gently rolling hills, discovering delightful follies, statues tucked in the foliage, lakes and gazebos. Watch for deer and stop for a game of table tennis, a dip in the heated pool or just laze on a bench under a trellis and enjoy the view.
You have much more privacy than most hotels, but all the comforts and amenities you could wish for for a relaxing and delightful break from the cacophony of everyday life.
Accommodation
We stayed in the Boathouses, in a room with one of the hotel’s typically whimsical names: Tufted Duck. It comes with a lavish three soaking tubs, one in the bathroom, an outdoor copper jetted tub and a freestanding tub in the room next to a spectacular floor-to-ceiling window that overlooks a lake and the ducks paddling by.
The stylishly decorated room features a cloud-like super king-size bed and plenty of space to curl up and read in the cozy bathrobe and slippers. The en suite bathroom with double vanity and indoor-outdoor shower is stocked with Land and Water toiletries in intoxicating scents, including grapefruit, orange and neroli. Treatments, including massages and facials, can be booked in the hotel’s quaint thatched cottage.
There are also shepherd’s huts, tree houses and huts and two rooms that are accessible.
Food and drink
There is a free minibar with mini bottles of bubbly, beer and Dash water. You will also find a selection of teas, coffee pods and hot chocolate.
In the elegant main building, The Plumicorn restaurants’ gourmet menu features starters of quail with pomegranate, kale and tahini and Staffordshire beetroot and goat cheese mousse. Mains include a juicy Packingham free-range pork belly with black garlic, dill and charred corn and Dunwood Farm beef with artichoke mustard, thyme and hot buttered new potatoes. Breakfast consisted of hot dishes using locally sourced ingredients and a buffet of freshly baked bread, pastries, fruit and cereals.
The tapas and pizza bar’s menu is perfect for grazing on the veranda with one of the inventive cocktails or simply ordering from room service. You can even pre-order a picnic basket to feast on in the romantic landscape.
days off
If you find time to leave the site there are picturesque walks nearby along the Caldon Canal past the old fashioned steam train on the Churnet Valley Railway and RSPB reserve. Further afield you will find plenty of attractions for families, including the Peak Wildlife Park, Trentham Monkey Forest and the most beautiful village pubs in the region.
The Inside Tip: Josh Chadwick, CEO
Staffordshire has so much to discover, from potteries to award-winning public gardens to theme parks. Whatever the reason for your stay, there is something for everyone, make sure you plan a long trip to see them all.
The highlights
This is the perfect place to absorb the healing power of nature, surrounded by wildlife, hills and valleys. The design has minimal impact on the environment, with structures secured to the ground to prevent root damage.
We loved taking in the history and endless surprises of the estate owned by Sir William de Chetelton during the time of King John. Restored over 50 years by William Podmore, it is filled with treasures salvaged from old mansions in neighboring counties.
How to book
The Tawny Hotel, Consall Ln, Stoke-on-Trent ST9 0AG. Double rooms start at 230 per night including breakfast. thetawny.co.uk
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/review-the-tawny-hotel-staffordshire-stoke-on-trent-peak-district-1254566
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]