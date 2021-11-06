The Tawny hotel in Staffordshire is a luxury rural base for the Peak District

On the lush, green fringes of the Peak District, The Tawny is an unexpectedly beautifully deconstructed luxury hotel.

As we drove into the immaculately landscaped grounds, a modern glass-fronted building loomed over, overlooking a stately stone staircase and an expansive lawn and woodland stretching below. Hidden within its 70 acres are clusters of self-contained rooms, including Woodland Lodges, Hillside Treehouses and Retreats.

Venue

This rural retreat is in an unassuming corner of Staffordshire, 20 minutes’ drive from Stoke-on-Trent train station and even closer to the beautiful Peak District National Park and Staffordshire Moorlands. The market towns of Leek and Cheadle and the unspoilt villages of Consall and Froghall Churnet Valley are all right at your doorstep.

It is just over an hour’s drive from Nottingham, about an hour and a half from Manchester or Sheffield and 3.5 hours from London.

The rooms feature a free-standing bath, outdoor spa and complimentary minibar (Photo: Andrew Billington Photography)

Ambiance

Calm and rejuvenating. We spent hours on the Consall Gardens Estate on which the hotel sits, along winding paths and over gently rolling hills, discovering delightful follies, statues tucked in the foliage, lakes and gazebos. Watch for deer and stop for a game of table tennis, a dip in the heated pool or just laze on a bench under a trellis and enjoy the view.

You have much more privacy than most hotels, but all the comforts and amenities you could wish for for a relaxing and delightful break from the cacophony of everyday life.

Accommodation

We stayed in the Boathouses, in a room with one of the hotel’s typically whimsical names: Tufted Duck. It comes with a lavish three soaking tubs, one in the bathroom, an outdoor copper jetted tub and a freestanding tub in the room next to a spectacular floor-to-ceiling window that overlooks a lake and the ducks paddling by.

The stylishly decorated room features a cloud-like super king-size bed and plenty of space to curl up and read in the cozy bathrobe and slippers. The en suite bathroom with double vanity and indoor-outdoor shower is stocked with Land and Water toiletries in intoxicating scents, including grapefruit, orange and neroli. Treatments, including massages and facials, can be booked in the hotel’s quaint thatched cottage.

There are also shepherd’s huts, tree houses and huts and two rooms that are accessible.

The Boathouses in this deconstructed hotel overlook one of the rolling estates five lakes

Food and drink

There is a free minibar with mini bottles of bubbly, beer and Dash water. You will also find a selection of teas, coffee pods and hot chocolate.

In the elegant main building, The Plumicorn restaurants’ gourmet menu features starters of quail with pomegranate, kale and tahini and Staffordshire beetroot and goat cheese mousse. Mains include a juicy Packingham free-range pork belly with black garlic, dill and charred corn and Dunwood Farm beef with artichoke mustard, thyme and hot buttered new potatoes. Breakfast consisted of hot dishes using locally sourced ingredients and a buffet of freshly baked bread, pastries, fruit and cereals.

The tapas and pizza bar’s menu is perfect for grazing on the veranda with one of the inventive cocktails or simply ordering from room service. You can even pre-order a picnic basket to feast on in the romantic landscape.

days off

If you find time to leave the site there are picturesque walks nearby along the Caldon Canal past the old fashioned steam train on the Churnet Valley Railway and RSPB reserve. Further afield you will find plenty of attractions for families, including the Peak Wildlife Park, Trentham Monkey Forest and the most beautiful village pubs in the region.

The Inside Tip: Josh Chadwick, CEO Staffordshire has so much to discover, from potteries to award-winning public gardens to theme parks. Whatever the reason for your stay, there is something for everyone, make sure you plan a long trip to see them all.

The highlights

This is the perfect place to absorb the healing power of nature, surrounded by wildlife, hills and valleys. The design has minimal impact on the environment, with structures secured to the ground to prevent root damage.

We loved taking in the history and endless surprises of the estate owned by Sir William de Chetelton during the time of King John. Restored over 50 years by William Podmore, it is filled with treasures salvaged from old mansions in neighboring counties.

How to book

The Tawny Hotel, Consall Ln, Stoke-on-Trent ST9 0AG. Double rooms start at 230 per night including breakfast. thetawny.co.uk