Grand Blanc football team makes history with 49-28 victory over Howell in district final

GOODRICH, MI They have played at Grand Blanc for 102 years and no team has won more games in a single season than the 2021 Bobcats.

The Bobcats set a school record on Friday with their 11th win to no defeats, but more importantly, their 49-28 win over Howell saw fourth-placed Grand Blanc in the regional championship game against No. 1 Rockford the following week. ended up.

Both teams are 11–0 and they will compete in Rockford on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m.

It’s a relief, said Grand Blanc coach Clint Alexander. We worked hard to get here, we really wanted it for the kids. I didn’t realize they had never gone 11-0 so that was hanging over my head. I wanted to make sure we could close the deal. We had to do different things.

They were a tough, tough, tough team. We were a bit confused in the box and we (used) duct tape and bale wire to finish it off. The transgression saved us when we needed it.

The win over Howell gave Grand Blanc its third district football championship in school history and its first since 2011.

It feels great, but clearly that’s not our primary goal, said quarterback Hunter Ames.

While no one actually used the words state championship, that’s what the Bobcats are aiming for after seeing the school’s basketball and baseball teams win the state titles in 2021.

It’s realistic, said offensive lineman Andy Hartman. It’s our goal, it’s our mission. Just keep grinding and make it happen. were happy. We’ve been working all summer for (a district title) but weren’t done yet.

We have a mission and we would carry on. Celebrate tonight but were back to work then.

Grand Blanc held the reins throughout the game, scoring the first three touchdowns of the games to lead 21–0 less than four minutes into the second quarter.

Howell countered by scoring two of the next three TDs to make it 28-15, but that score only lasted 12 seconds when Nas Carson returned a kickoff from 78 yards for a touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 35-15.

But Howell wasn’t done yet.

After Grand Blanc made it 41-15, Howell scored two quick touchdowns, recovering an onside kick after the first of those TDs and going down the field in four games to score again. Then the Highlanders got another onside kick, but this time they came inches short on the fourth down-and-1.

The Bobcats took control and Ames hit Jack Goldie for an 8-yard TD to finish the score with 1:44 left.

We said to them: they won’t stop, they won’t stop. They played overtime three times last week. So if you think they’re going to relax, they aren’t, Alexander said. That last ride, that was great.

The Bobcats received contributions from virtually everyone who played.

Elijah Jackson-Anderson rushed for three touchdowns, Ames ran for another, Jalen Johnson caught a TD pass, the Bobcats got interceptions from Joe Nemecek and Ryan Deibis. And don’t forget Carson’s kick return that netted the winning points.

We focus on combined arms war, where all phases work together, Alexander said. That saved us all season. If one of the phases doesn’t work, the other two come through and carry us.

Tonight the attack showed a really strong effort and then some critical turnovers, an interception up to the 6 was huge and then the kick came back. That was a great return.

Jackson-Anderson made the game of the game when Ames threw a pass in his direction that looked like he could be out of reach down the left sideline. Instead, Jackson-Anderson reached up and caught it with one hand before zigzagging across the field to the Howell 4-yard line.

One play later, Ames scored to make it 14-0.

Jackson-Anderson led the charge for a total of 172 yards. He rushed 18 times for 127 yards and caught one pass for another 45. That was the aforementioned play of the game.

Ames was 8 of 11 and passed 141 yards.

Jackson Kovarik, Ashton Hill, Noah Ramonaitis and Arvin Yang scored touchdowns for Howell, who finished with an 8-3 record.

MORE:

Flint Area Scoreboard for Week 2 of Playoffs

Statewide District Final Scores

Winner Player of the Week

Winner team of the week