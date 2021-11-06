Sports
Grand Blanc football team makes history with 49-28 victory over Howell in district final
GOODRICH, MI They have played at Grand Blanc for 102 years and no team has won more games in a single season than the 2021 Bobcats.
The Bobcats set a school record on Friday with their 11th win to no defeats, but more importantly, their 49-28 win over Howell saw fourth-placed Grand Blanc in the regional championship game against No. 1 Rockford the following week. ended up.
Both teams are 11–0 and they will compete in Rockford on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m.
It’s a relief, said Grand Blanc coach Clint Alexander. We worked hard to get here, we really wanted it for the kids. I didn’t realize they had never gone 11-0 so that was hanging over my head. I wanted to make sure we could close the deal. We had to do different things.
They were a tough, tough, tough team. We were a bit confused in the box and we (used) duct tape and bale wire to finish it off. The transgression saved us when we needed it.
The win over Howell gave Grand Blanc its third district football championship in school history and its first since 2011.
It feels great, but clearly that’s not our primary goal, said quarterback Hunter Ames.
While no one actually used the words state championship, that’s what the Bobcats are aiming for after seeing the school’s basketball and baseball teams win the state titles in 2021.
It’s realistic, said offensive lineman Andy Hartman. It’s our goal, it’s our mission. Just keep grinding and make it happen. were happy. We’ve been working all summer for (a district title) but weren’t done yet.
We have a mission and we would carry on. Celebrate tonight but were back to work then.
Grand Blanc held the reins throughout the game, scoring the first three touchdowns of the games to lead 21–0 less than four minutes into the second quarter.
Howell countered by scoring two of the next three TDs to make it 28-15, but that score only lasted 12 seconds when Nas Carson returned a kickoff from 78 yards for a touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 35-15.
But Howell wasn’t done yet.
After Grand Blanc made it 41-15, Howell scored two quick touchdowns, recovering an onside kick after the first of those TDs and going down the field in four games to score again. Then the Highlanders got another onside kick, but this time they came inches short on the fourth down-and-1.
The Bobcats took control and Ames hit Jack Goldie for an 8-yard TD to finish the score with 1:44 left.
We said to them: they won’t stop, they won’t stop. They played overtime three times last week. So if you think they’re going to relax, they aren’t, Alexander said. That last ride, that was great.
The Bobcats received contributions from virtually everyone who played.
Elijah Jackson-Anderson rushed for three touchdowns, Ames ran for another, Jalen Johnson caught a TD pass, the Bobcats got interceptions from Joe Nemecek and Ryan Deibis. And don’t forget Carson’s kick return that netted the winning points.
We focus on combined arms war, where all phases work together, Alexander said. That saved us all season. If one of the phases doesn’t work, the other two come through and carry us.
Tonight the attack showed a really strong effort and then some critical turnovers, an interception up to the 6 was huge and then the kick came back. That was a great return.
Jackson-Anderson made the game of the game when Ames threw a pass in his direction that looked like he could be out of reach down the left sideline. Instead, Jackson-Anderson reached up and caught it with one hand before zigzagging across the field to the Howell 4-yard line.
One play later, Ames scored to make it 14-0.
Jackson-Anderson led the charge for a total of 172 yards. He rushed 18 times for 127 yards and caught one pass for another 45. That was the aforementioned play of the game.
Ames was 8 of 11 and passed 141 yards.
Jackson Kovarik, Ashton Hill, Noah Ramonaitis and Arvin Yang scored touchdowns for Howell, who finished with an 8-3 record.
MORE:
Flint Area Scoreboard for Week 2 of Playoffs
Statewide District Final Scores
Winner Player of the Week
Winner team of the week
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/11/grand-blanc-football-team-makes-history-with-49-28-win-over-howell-in-district-finals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]