Winnipeg Ice the hottest club in the entire Canadian Hockey League with 60 teams

The Winnipeg Ice is on fire and finds its way into the Canadian Hockey League penthouse after serving as doormats for several years.

“They’re doing a great job. They dominate, and it’s great hockey to watch,” said fan Billy Ranville, decked out in an ice ball cap and jersey, watching the team take home another win on Thursday, a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

“I wear it proudly. Go, Ice, go.”

Thursday’s win improved the Winnipeg team’s record so far to 13-1 in the young season, well above the 22-team Western Hockey League, one of three junior leagues (along with the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) that are part of the Canadian Hockey League umbrella organization.

The Ice also tops the CHL’s weekly top-10 rankings with 60 teams.

Fans Billy Ranville, left, and Bryan Smith give the Winnipeg Ice full marks for its success so far this season. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

On Friday, the Ice had scored 76 goals in their 14 games this season. The next team in the WHL had 56 and the league average was 35.

Twice this season, the Icehave scored 10 goals in a match, both winning 10-2 with an 8-0 thrashing.

“I hope so, but I don’t expect it to stay that way,” Ice head coach James Patrick said of the team’s ability to score goals.

It’s come a long way from the Kootenay Ice team that moved from Cranbrook, BC, to Winnipeg before the start of the 2019-20 season.

During their final season in the west, the Ice won 13 out of 68 games. The season before that it was 14 of 72 and before that only 12 of 72.

Winnipeg Ice head coach James Patrick says his players all dream of “bigger and better things,” but he and his assistants have tried to keep them focused on enjoying this experience. “The best years of our hockey life were when we played junior,” he says. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The advantage of those low years was the selection of promising young players, who are now experienced 19 and 20 year olds.

“We’re starting to reap the rewards,” said Patrick, a Winnipegger and ex-NHLer who is in his fifth year as a bank boss.

‘This organization has come a long way’

The team is talented from head to toe in its four lines. Three players still drafted with the Ice by NHL clubs. Several others are top prospects for the NHL women to come.

But this season’s early success is also a bit of luck, Patrick said. Some teams had injury issues, while others were missing star players who had not yet returned from NHL camps.

Those teams will get better as the season goes on and figure out how to slow the pace of the ice, Patrick said.

“It’s a lot harder to score in March than in September or October,” he said.

Fans enjoy Thursday’s game between the Ice and Red Deer Rebels at the Wayne Fleming Arena on the University of Manitoba campus. (Jaison Empson / CBC)

The team’s first loss this season came with a 3-1 loss in Edmonton on October. 29. That ended a 16-game winning streak dating back to the previous season. Buoyed by that loss, the ice defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-0 the next day.

The 11 straight wins out of the gate this year were one less than the WHL’s record to start a season.

“It feels great. This organization has come a long way since I joined,” said goalkeeper Gage Alexander, 19, who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL draft.

“It’s a really good time to be with this team and everyone is happy to come to the rink every day, which is a huge thing.”

Winnipeg Ice goalkeeper Gage Alexander, selected in the 2021 NHL drawing by the Anaheim Ducks, said his teams know what it takes to win but push themselves to get better every day. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Ice improved in their first year in Winnipeg, finishing ninth and making it to the playoffs. But the 2019-20 season was abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season was also a shorter COVID season with the WHL’s seven teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba playing exclusively in a Regina bubble. there was no late season.

“We’re definitely off to a good start,” said Patrick, a first-round pick in the 1981 NHL draft who played with four teams from 1983 to 2006.

“We knew when we came out of the bubble that a majority of our players were returning.” [this season] and I just felt like we’ve gotten better every year for the past four years.”

Building a fan base

In addition to experience, Patrick attributes the team’s prosperity to the leadership of the players, most notably Peyton Krebs, who was a rookie in 2017 and became captain in 2018.

“He was a special player, a special person,” Patrick said, calling Krebs the most driven athlete he’s ever seen. “He really set the standard.”

Matthew Savoie and Lambos are two of the leaders on the Ice 2021-22. Lambos has already signed a contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, while Savoie is listed as a top contender for the 2022 draft. (Jasion Empson/CBC)

Those infectious habits and passion were passed on to the younger boys. Lines push each other, feed each other and raise each other’s level of play.

Krebs is now in the NHL and has been selected 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL drawing.

This week, he was part of a high-profile trade that saw disgruntled star Jack Eichel move from Buffalo to Vegas. Krebs is now a Sabre.

His role at the Ice has since been taken over by Carson Lambos, an 18-year-old Winnipegger drafted 26th by the Minnesota Wild earlier this year, Patrick said.

“It becomes cyclical how you work, how you train, how you interact with each other, how you exercise, how you treat people,” he said.

The Ice wins over fans of all ages, on and off the ice. (Jaison Empson / CBC)

The players have completely adopted that culture of professionalism, Alexander said.

“We have a very good group here and we know what it takes to win in this competition,” he said. “We all want to get better every day.”

That drive has drawn fans to the University of Manitoba’s 1,600-seat Wayne Fleming Arena, showing the team their appreciation.

“Every game there are more and more fans and they are getting louder and louder, so it’s a huge help on our side and it makes our job a lot more fun,” said Alexander.

Among them is super fan Gabriel Langlois, better known as Dancing Gabe, an enthusiastic fixture at matches for Winnipeg’s Jets, Blue Bombers and Goldeyes.

“They’re already the No. 1 team in the country. They’re amazing,” Langloissaid said after a rousing jig in the stands on Thursday.

Gabriel Langlois, better known as Dancing Gabe, called the atmosphere at the Winnipeg Ice game “electric” and says the team is “amazing.” (Jaison Empson / CBC)

Bryan Smith played his first Ice game on Thursday. Bought a souvenir puck to commemorate the day and said he plans to come back.

“I feel like a kid again,” Smith said, adding that he came especially to see Sequoia Swan, a Lake Manitoba First Nation player.

“I hope they go all out, make Winnipeg proud.”