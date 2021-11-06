Arizona records seventh straight victory over the state of Arizona





TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Wildcats (5-13-0, 2-9-0) ended the 2021 season with a 2-1 victory over in-state rival Arizona State (10-8-2, 2-7-2). In a game that went into Arizona’s second overtime of the season, the Cats took their seventh straight win over the Sun Devils. The season finale has been won thanks to a brace from redshirt senior Jill Aguilera who, after her first goal, took first place in the program’s history in career goals scored (32) and broke that record after her second (33). The Cats came out strong, scoring early in the first half and holding that lead late into the second. Arizona was able to match the Devils in shots, while goalkeeper Hope Hisey was able to lead the game in saves with three. Arizona State fought hard in the second half, scoring the tying goal in the 81st minute, but the Cats were still able to trump them offensively. Arizona pushed back with an incredible nine shots in the second half to compare to ASU’s four. Of those nine, six were taken by Aguilera while she was working to earn a brace and the No. 1 spot in program history. The Cats were able to finish the game in overtime to win their seventh straight game against the Devils and finish the season. Arizona goals 12′ Jill Aguilera 93′ Jill Aguilera Game of the match – Penalty kick to break the record In the third minute of extra time, a handball was called against the Sun Devils, giving Arizona their third PK of the season. Red shirt senior Jill Aguilera , who previously tied the program history record in goals scored (32), was set to take the shot. In a shot that went easily past the keeper, Aguilera scored her third brace of the year, ninth brace of her career, became the record holder for career goals (33) and the Cats won their seventh straight victory over Arizona state. JILL WINS EVERYTHING!!! ?? Pac-12 networks #BearDown pic.twitter.com/cKILm0z93w Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) Nov 6, 2021 Players of the match – A striker and a goalkeeper The star of the night, Aguilera, contributed to nine of the 15 shots taken by the Wildcats. Of those nine shots, four were on target. Her first goal of the game was from a free kick from just outside the 18. Her touch went over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net. 12′ – @jill_aguilera got into the chat ?? ?? Pac-12 networks#BearDown pic.twitter.com/T83hhiBgMg Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) Nov 6, 2021 Junior goalkeeper Hope Hisey followed in Aguilera’s footsteps and broke a few program records of his own. Her three saves against the Sun Devils prevented the local rival from dramatically increasing the lead in their favor. She finishes the 2021 season at the top of the Pac-12 with 102 saves, ahead of 20. ninth in single-season save history (102) and sixth in career savings (228). 27′ – Let’s take another look at this beautiful game from @hopehisey31 ?? ?? – Pac-12 networks pic.twitter.com/GZeGP5KRRe Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) Nov 6, 2021 Short Blurb with Becca “It was a very competitive game. I got nervous, I got shivers and I started to worry. There were a lot of different emotions during the game. I think it’s a pretty poetic way to finish, give in and then to be able to get the goal for Jill to go on and break the record. We’re happy.” FOLLOW THE WILD CATS! Fans can stay up to date on the latest women’s soccer in Arizona by following us on Twitter (@ArizonaSoccer), Instagram (ArizonaSoccer), TikTok (ArizonaSoccer), Facebook (Facebook.com/ArizonaSocccer), Youtube (Youtube.com/ arizona wildcat soccer).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2021/11/5/soccer-arizona-earns-record-breaking-win-over-arizona-state-thanks-to-brace-by-jill-aguilera.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos