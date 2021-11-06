Sports
Australia vs West Indies Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Josh Hazlewood, David Warner Power Australia to 8-Wicket win vs West Indies
AUS vs WI: Australia defeated West Indies by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi© AFP
Australia defeated the West Indies by 8 wickets in a Group 1 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australia chased a goal of 158 and won the match with 22 balls left. Previously, Josh Hazlewood starred when Australia managed to narrow the West Indies down to a total of 157/7. For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard scored the highest with a 31-ball 44, while Evin Lewis also contributed with a decent 26-ball 29. Initially, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field against the West Indies in their bid for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. (SCORE CARD)
T20World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies Highlights straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
6:55 PM (ACTUAL)
OUT WIN!
It’s all over. Australia win the game by 8 wickets.
6:53 PM (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Mars leaves. Chris Gayle gets his man. What a way to sign off from international cricket.
M Marsh c Holder b Gayle 53 (32)
Live Score: AUS: 157/2
6:47 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Australia only needs 8 runs from the last 30 deliveries.
live score; AUS: 150/1 (15 ov)
6:46 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
David Warner with a Maxwell-esque switch hit. Find the limit. That’s bad bowling from Bravo.
live score; AUS: 143/1
6:40 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Edged and four runs! Good ball from Holder, but Marsh is a bit lucky. Edges it and finds the third man border.
live score; AUS: 128/1 (13.3 ov)
6:35 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
David Warner loves this one. Another fine recording. Plays it perfectly and pushes the limits.
live score; AUS: 121/1
6:29 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Russell keeps it short and David manages to find and avoid Warner. Find the limit.
live score; AUS: 112/1 (12 ov)
6:26 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
7 spills over from the 11th. Australia won’t mind. They look way too comfortable right now.
live score; AUS: 105/1 (11 ov)
18:17 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
That’s an excellent one, but right now nothing is going in the West Indies’ favor.
live score; AUS: 97/1 (9.5 ov)
18:15 (current)
SIX WALK!
Excellent shot! Just slide him to the leg side and the pace on the ball is enough to take him over the boundary line.
live score; AUS: 89/1 (9.3 ov)
6:08 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
David Warner goes big and gets into the crowd. Excellent shot!
Live Score: AUS: 77/1
6:05 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
Goes Mitchell Marsh. Get off the track and clear the long-off boundary with ease.
live score; AUS: 69/1 (7.3)
18:00 (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Well done to Australia. There are 8 runs coming out.
live score; AUS: 61/1 (7 ov)
5:58 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Excellent shot! Mitchell Marsh attempts a reverse sweep and clears the gap for a boundary.
live score; AUS: 57/1
5:57 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
David Warner, you beauty! It was a full ball that slid down and Warner saw that to cross, get on one knee and drag it over the fine leg. Great shot.
Live Score: AUS: 48/1 (5.2 ov)
5:52 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Only 6 runs of that 5th left.
live score; AUS: 41/1 (5 ov)
5:43 PM (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Akeal Hosein Castles Aaron Finch. Big wicket for the West Indies.
A Tick b A Slangin 9 (11)
live score; AUS: 33/1
5:41 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
David Warner is clearing the line this time. Excellent across for Australia. 13 runs out of it.
live score; AUS: 33/0 (3 ov)
5:40 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
David Warner takes the airway and finds the elongated border.
Live Score: AUS: 23/0
5:36 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Thrown out, and Finch unleashes a violent drive through cover. Hetmyer gets a hand, but not enough to stop the border.
live score; AUS: 14/0
5:35 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Great shot! David Warner gives himself some space and squeezes it inside to take cover.
Live Score: AUS: 9/0 (1.3 ov)
5:31 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Akeal Hosein gets off to a great start. Only 5 runs from the first left.
live score; AUS: 5/0 (1 ov)
17:16 (ACTUAL)
ANOTHER!
Two sixes in a row. Andre Russell springs into action. Bad bowling by Mitchell Starc.
The innings of the West Indies end with a swing.
live score; WI: 157/7 (20 ov)
17:14 (ACTUAL)
SIX! MASSIVE!
That’s a big hit from the big man, Andre Russell. What a shot!
Live Score: WI: 151/7 (19.5)
17:13 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Starc gets his man as Pollard leaves after a fine knock. Easy catch for Maxwell. WI loses 7th wicket.K Pollard c G Maxwell b M Starc 44 (31)
live score; WI: 143/7 (19.2)
5:02 PM (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Hazlewood strikes again. Four for him. Takes the wicket from Dwayne Bravo, who goes back to the dugout for the last time as a West Indian cricketer. What a career!
D Bravo c D Warner b J Hazlewood 10 (12)
live score; WI: 126/6
4:57 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
Cummins misses his height and Pollard uses his height and crosses the line for a six.
live score; WI: 122/5 (16.5 ov)
4:52 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
What a shot! That’s vintage Dwayne Bravo! Much-needed frontier for the West Indies.live score; WI: 108/5 (15.5 ov)
4:46 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Only 5 runs of that 15th left.
live score; WI: 99/5
16:37 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Hazlewood strikes again. Hetmyer leaves. That’s quite a strange layoff. Wade takes a nice catch behind the sticks and the batsman walks away.
S Hetmyer c M Wade (wk) b J Hazlewood 27 (28)
live score; WI: 91/5 (12.5 ov)
16:33 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Good shorts from the Windies skipper. Pollard just manages to squeeze it between the opening for a boundary. A much needed one for the defending champion.
live score; WI: 87/4 (12 ov)
4:29 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Just 5 runs and a few extras from Mitchell Starc. A good left over from the pacemaker on the left arm.
live score; WI: 81/4 (11 ov)
16:19 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Away! Zampa strikes when Evin Lewis leaves. Excellent catch from Steven Smith coming in from a long run.
E Lewis c S Smith b A Zampa 29 (26)
Live Score: WI: 70/4 (9.3 ov)
16:17 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Zampa tosses it outside the leg stump and Lewis collects an easy boundary.
live score; WI: 70/3 (9.2 ov)
16:15 (IST)
FOUR!
What a shot! Shimron Hetmyer! He just hammers it into the ground for a boundary.
live score; WI: 64/3 (8.3 ov)
16:09 (ACTUAL)
END OF THE OVER!
Excellent over from Mitchell Marsh. Only 3 runs from the 7th left.
live score; WI: 54/3 (7 ov)
16:03 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Bowled flat and fast, and Lewis just plods it down the short fine leg to pick up an easy line.
live score; WI: 50/3 (5.4 ov)
15:59 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Shimron Hetmyer, bow! Excellent short! That was a decent ball from Cummins.
live score; WI: 44/3 (4.5 ov)
15:51 (ACTUAL)
CURVED!
Hazlewood Castles Roston Chase. WI now three wickets down.
R Chase b J Hazlewood 0 (2)
live score; WI: 35/3 (3.3 ov)
15:49 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Hazlewood removes Nicholas Pooran. Mitchell Marsh takes a sharp catch. West Indies are suddenly two wickets lower.
N Pooran c M Marsh b J Hazlewood 4 (4)
live score; WI: 35/2
