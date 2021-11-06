Missouri vs Georgia Football GameDay: Info, Where to Watch, Predictions, Odds





We came close to BINGO’s poor season here, with the starting quarterback being banned from the game today, but given that Mizzou fans have been wanting the backups to have a chance for weeks, it seems more like a good thing. The problem, of course, is to throw Brady Cook and/or Tyler Macon into the fire against one of the best defenses of the past 15-20 years. But that is neither here nor there. You have to come to the game, play the snaps and see what happens. Missouri is a 39.5 point dog in this game. They haven’t beaten Georgia in 9 years. Georgia is the number one team in the country, with a good offense and an elite defense. This… may not be so much fun for Missouri fans. Missouri-Georgia Football: Time, Location TIME: 23:00 CT DATE: Saturday, November 6, 2021 PLACE: Sanford Stadium; Athens, GA. Missouri-Georgia Football: Follow the Game, TV Channel TELEVISION: ESPN CURRENT: WatchESPN TWITTER: @MizzouFootball FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe ESPN+: ROCK NATION Looking for Fubo TV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV Missouri-Georgia Football: Bets, Predictions As of Friday night, Missouri is a 39.5-point underdog to Georgia, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total number of points (over/under) is 59.5. Josh Matejka: Can they cover? There is no doubt in my mind. If the Bulldogs would like that and this sounds like hyperbole but I promise it’s not the Bulldogs who can determine the exact score they want to achieve, reach it for the first half and then keep that same score for the rest of the second half. Kirby Smart doesn’t seem like such an eyesore, though, especially when he has much bigger things to play for in the coming weeks. I see the Dawgs drive to a three touchdown lead and maintain that pace for the rest of the game by pulling on their starters. I honestly can’t see them wanting to push the game to any more scores… unless they’re really that hurt by the Luther Burden hat. Aaron Dryden: I don’t know how to accurately guess whether or not they will until a QB is called. Until then, I say no. They haven’t even reported once, and they’re playing against the best team in America…on the road. There is nothing to indicate that this team can cover against bad teams, let alone good ones. The only way Missouri covers is if Georgia sleepwalks the entire game, and even that might not be enough. Parker Gillam: Honestly, I think Missouri covers. Georgia will go about 60% from the second half and by then they could have built a 28-35 point lead. With Tyler Badie, there’s always the potential for some explosive moves before the Mizzou attack, and I think all hell breaks through at least a few chunks that could allow this team to get below that 38. Probably something around 45-17 in Georgia’s favour, the second half is slow and Missouri gets a few waste time points. Josh’s point about the Luther Burden hat throw is very interesting (and a little scary)… Other games to watch Time (CT) Visitor Opportunities House Opportunities O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Opportunities House Opportunities O/U TV 11 AM Missouri Georgia (1) 39.5 59.5 ESPN 11 AM State of Ohio (5) 14 Nebraska 67.5 FOX 11 AM Wake Forest (9) North Carolina 2.5 76.5 ABC 11 AM Freedom Ole Miss (16) 9.5 66.5 SECN 11 AM Illinois Minnesota (20) 14.5 44 ESPN2 11 AM Pittsburgh (25) 21 duke 65 ACCN 2.30 PM EVENING Michigan state (3) 3 Purdue 53 ABC 2.30 PM EVENING Tulsa Cincinnati (6) 22.5 56 ESPN2 2.30 PM EVENING navy Our Lady (10) 21 47.5 NBC 2.30 PM EVENING Oklahoma State (11) 3.5 West Virginia 49 ESPN 2.30 PM EVENING Baylor (12) 7 TCU 58 FOX 2.30 PM EVENING Chestnut Brown (13) Texas A&M (14) 5 50 CBS 2.30 PM EVENING state of Idaho BYU (15) ESPN3 2.30 PM EVENING Wisconsin (21) 13.5 Rutgers 38 BTN 03:00 Mississippi State (17) Arkanas 4.5 54 SECN 03:00 NC State (19) 2.5 State of Florida 55.5 ACCN 6:00 PM LSU Alabama (2) 28.5 67 ESPN 6:00 PM Tennessee – Kentucky (18) – 56.5 ESPN2 6:00 PM iowa (22) 12 northwest 40.5 BTN 6:00 PM State of Boise State of Fresno (23) 5 61 CBSSN 6.30 pm Oregon (4) 7 Washington 48.5 ABC 6.30 pm Indiana Michigan (7) 20 51 FOX 6.30 pm Florida 20 south carolina 52 SECN 10 p.m. State of San Diego (24) 7 Hawaii 44.5 FS1 RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not affect editorial content, although RockMNation may earn commission for products purchased through affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

