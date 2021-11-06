What to Know About Former U of L Tennis Coach Rachelito ‘Rex’ Ecarma





The Courier Journal reported Friday evening that the car struck and… killed Kentucky Derby jockey Miguel Mena last week was piloted by former Louisville tennis coach Rachelito “Rex” Ecarma. If those names sound familiar, it’s because Ecarma has made headlines in the past, but for good reason. The former tennis coach was fired in 2019 after an investigation found that he was bullying. discriminated against and mistreated his players during his tenure. Also:Friends grapple with death of Kentucky Derby jockey Miguel Mena in Louisville Here’s what you need to know about Ecarma. Who is Rex Ecarma? A member of the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame, Ecarma led the Cardinals tennis program for 29 years. Since 1991, he has compiled a record of 475-317-1, including 12 NCAA regional appearances. He also played with U of L from 1984 to 1987. Ecarmas teams have appeared in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings several times, reaching number 10 in 2010, according to the university’s website. the nation’s highest ranking in 2015 after winning the 2014 ITA All-American Singles Championship. The Louisville native was driving west on I-64 with his son Landon when Mena appeared in the path of his 2015 Toyota Pilot and was struck by the front of the vehicle. The 34-year-old jockey had gotten out of a Lyft vehicle minutes earlier and attempted to cross the freeway on foot. He was pronounced dead on the spot. The police report shows that Ecarma passed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.0. Ecarma was fired in 2019 Ecarma was placed on paid leave in June 2019 while the school reviewed “the allegations of your treatment of student athletes,” according to a copy of his suspension letter obtained by The Courier Journal. In a statement from his attorney Marc Murphy, who is also a cartoonist for The Courier Journal, Ecarma protested the university’s decision as unwarranted. I am deeply disappointed by the decision, Ecarma wrote. I’ve been a Louisville Cardinal my entire adult life, as a bat boy, player and Head Coach for nearly 30 years. My teams have been successful and my track record, including my personnel file, is spotless.” From 2019:Men’s tennis coach Louisville bullied and abused players, investigation shows Why was he fired? A University of Louisville investigative report found credible allegations of bullying, discrimination and mistreatment of Ecarma, according to data obtained by the Courier Journal. The three-month investigation, conducted by the University Integrity and Compliance Office and the school’s Human Resources Department, led to U from Ltofire Ecarma on Aug 16, 2019, after his 29-year coaching career with the Cardinals. According to his letter of resignation, U of L Ecarma is still paying his $150,000 base salary for the remaining years of his contract, through June 30, 2023. Among the findings was that Ecarma pressured athletes to play through injuries, forced them to play outside in freezing temperatures and made discriminatory jokes about the ethnicity of players and about women. According to the report, in one case, Ecarma said that whites are better than blacks.

