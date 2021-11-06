Gophers men’s hockey lose 4-3 in Wisconsin overtime





MADISON, WIS. Brock Caufield’s second goal of the game, after 3 minutes and 2 seconds of overtime, gave the Wisconsin men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over the No. 5 Gophers on Friday night at the Kohl Center. Stevens Point senior striker Wis. also had the only goal of the third period, making it 3-3 at 2:19 with his second goal of the season. Minnesota (5-4, 2-1) scored all three goals in a wild second period. Gophers captain Sammy Walker gave them a 1-0 lead at 4:01. He was knocked to his knees, but as he slid across the ice in front of the net, the puck came toward him and he defeated Badgers goalkeeper Jared Moe, the former Gopher, with a low shot just inside the right-hand post. It was his fourth goal of the season. It remained a one-goal game until a wave of three goals halfway through the middle period. Blake McLaughlin, who has points in seven of the nine games, gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead at 12:18. And then, just over a minute later, Wisconsin tied it with goals from Carson Ceuleman and Jack Gorniak, 17 seconds apart. Ceuleman’s goal came in power play after Tristan Broz was called for a hook. The Gophers took a 3-2 lead on an odd empty goal with 2:38 remaining in the period. It was credited to Brock Faber. Moe left his net on a delayed power play and teammate Dylan Malmquist passed the puck back to the blue line. But no one was there and the puck found it just on the other side of the ice. Moe, a native of New Prague, Minnesota who played for Holy Family in high school, finished with 44 saves. He transferred to Wisconsin after playing just three games in Minnesota last season behind Michael Richter Award winner LaFontaine, after setting a 7-5-1 record as a freshman. Moe is one of 10 Minnesotans on Wisconsin’s roster. LaFontaine stopped 32 shots for the Gophers. The Gophers were 10-3-1 at Madison in their last 14 games there and 3-0 this season when they scored first in a game. Minnesota defeated Wisconsin 6-4 in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament, so this game probably meant a little extra for the Badgers, who wore their road red jerseys.

