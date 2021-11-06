Connor McDavid’s miraculous goal and more behind Edmonton Oilers’ comeback OT win against New York Rangers





Connor McDavid did his usual tricks as the Edmonton Oilers recorded an impressive comeback win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. After trailing 4-1 in the second period, the Oilers came back in the third and in overtime to win the game 6-5. Edmonton scored three goals in the final regulations, one of which was a phenomenal show of stick work by McDavid. His sensational goal tied the game to five, giving his team momentum to take the win. After the game, Zach Hyman weighed in on his teammate’s impressive performance. “The bank went crazy,” Hyman said. “At that time of the game it was quite special to score a goal like that. Only he can make such a play. It was just that Connor was Connor. I think this is the best goal I’ve ever seen. ” This latest Edmonton win continues an exceptional start to their 2021 season. Let’s get into the numbers behind the squad’s resilient win on Friday and their hot start to the year. 2 Related 9-1: After their final win, the Oilers are 9-1 through 10 games, a first in the team’s history. That’s the best record in the Western Conference, and their 18 points equal the most in franchise history in the first ten games. 3: The Oilers fought back from down three on Friday, and it’s been a while since they faced such a deficit. This was their biggest comeback win since February 23 this year, when they rallied to defeat the Vancouver Canucks after losing 3-0 late in the first period. The Oilers are the second team this season to come back from 3 wins. The Tampa Bay Lightning accomplished the feat on October 14 against the Detroit Red Wings. 4: Leon Draisaitl scored the winning goal in extra time, his fourth of the young season. He is the second player in the expansion era (1967-68) to have scored four such goals in his team’s first 10 games of the year. He joins Reggie Leach, who did it with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1981-82. The number four is also how many defenders McDavid weaved through to score the beautiful goal that evened the game in the third period. It was easily the highlight of the night in the hockey world and an early contender for Goal of the Year. Watch NHL games streamed live (and replay) every night this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming program and to learn how to subscribe. 20: Both McDavid and Draisaitl finished with a goal and two assists, reaching the 20-point threshold in 2021. They are the second pair of Oilers teammates to have earned 20 points in the team’s first 10 games, alongside Wayne Gretzky ( 30) and Jari Kurri (23), who did it in 1984-85. 10: McDavid expanded his season-opening point streak to 10 games, becoming the 3rd player in team history to have a double-digit points streak from the start of a season. Wayne Gretzky did it three times and Sam Gagner did it once.

