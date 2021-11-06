Coach Tarak Sinha, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawans die at age 71

Tarak Sinha, the Indian coach with the most international and first-class cricketers as apprentices, passed away on Saturday morning after a long illness.

Sinha was 71.

He was a bachelor and is survived by his sister and hundreds of students and benefactors, whose lives were made better thanks to his positive presence.

Sinha was a father figure in the famous Sonnet Club of Delhi, which has produced some of the best cricketers in the country, who ruled domestic and international cricket.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to share this tragic news that Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of Sonnet Club, left us for heaven at 3am on Saturday after a valiant battle with lung cancer for two months, said the Sonnet Club in a statement.

Ustad ji, as his disciples reverently called him, was not a grassroots cricket coach. For nearly five decades, he nurtured, nurtured and curated raw talent, giving them a platform to perform and wings to fly through his club.

That is why some of his most distinguished students (they don’t want to be named) kept an eye on his health and took the necessary measures until his last day.

His longtime assistant Devender Sharma, who has actively coached people like Rishabh Pant, was by his side.

Just look at the names and you would know why it was a sacrilege to award him a lifetime Dronacharya Award in 2018.

His earlier students included the stalwarts of Delhi cricket. Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, the late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Sanjiv Sharma all of whom ruled the cricket of Delhi and also played for India.

Then there were the domestic heavyweights like KP Bhaskar, the mainstays from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s.

The period after the 1990s was the time when he spawned some of his better international players including Aakash Chopra, female cricketers including former national captain Anjum Chopra, all-rounder Rumeli Dhar along with pacesetter Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and possibly one of the brightest stars of Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant.

There were many coaches all over India but few like Ustad ji who was a true blue talent scout.

The BCCI has never used his expertise, except once when it appointed him head coach of the women’s team. He then worked with a very young group of players with Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj in his ranks.

To Sinha, Sonnet was family. His dedication to cricket was so great that he never thought of getting married.

In his mind, it was always about finding the next best talent and seeing him in the colors of India.

Another aspect of his coaching was that he would never let a student ignore their academics.

Any student who came to train during their annual school or college exams would be immediately returned and not allowed to practice until the exams are over.

Sinha knew that not all of them would become a Dhawan, Pant or Nehra and that academics would give them a Plan B.

An example of this is Pant, who was accompanied by his mother and spotted by Sinhas assistant Devender, who was then coaching in Rajasthan.

Sinha told him to watch the boy for a few weeks before returning.

Pants’ story about his stay in Gurdwara (which he did a few times) became a myth, but it was Sinha, who arranged a pants education at a school in Delhi, from where he took his 10th and 12th board exams.

He also arranged rented accommodation where he could stay while pursuing his cricketing ambition.

Once during an interview with PTI, Broek’s emotional responses struck a chord.

Tarak sir is not like a father figure. He’s a father to me, Pant had said.

He was extremely proud of what Pant has accomplished so far in his international career, but he would never express it.

Another story is about a middle-aged man who arrives at the Venkys nets with his teenage son.

I am from Rourkee, the city of Rishabh Pant. This is my son, make him a cricketer like Rishabh. He is very passionate, the father had such an expectation in his eyes that you would think Sinha had a magic wand.

This correspondent recalls that Sinha told the father to come back after two hours and asked the boy to do physical exercises.

These parents have no idea. They don’t even know what talent Rishabh was when he came and what maddeningly hard work he did in those early teens he had told a few reporters standing next to him.

His disciples loved him and he loved them too.

Aakash Chopra had a beautiful handwriting and the scores he kept during academy games were his treasured possession.

Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach of over a dozen India Test cricketers. And dozens of first-class cricketers. Men as well as women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul RIP

Likewise, another prominent Indian international (he has warned that his name should not be published) once learned that he was leaving his rented accommodation because he had bought an apartment.

He didn’t want his coach to be without his own home.

Sinha never became a businessman or a business cricket coach, which is now in vogue like a rental gun with various fantasy theories to try to work on mental disposition by confining people to 12×8 rooms with a bucket of water.

He was the old school coach who would give his department a hard blow if the head tilted sideways and the batter lost his balance while driving.

His students loved him and will remember him with moist eyes and smiles on their lips.

All right, Ustad ji.

Here are some of the notable ones for his students and the cricket community.

Tarak Sinha is known by the players he has produced.

But the players live by his name!

