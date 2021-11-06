College Fantasy Football: Expert DFS Picks, Sleepers For Week 10 DraftKings Games





Week 10’s school football schedule offers plenty of games with great DFS potential. Three of the most promising matchups are North Carolina-Wake Forest, SMU-Memphis and Liberty-Ole Miss. They all have high scoring projections and great fouls, so don’t be surprised if we see some shootings there. Of course, these aren’t the only games that will have major effects on college fantasy football matchups and DraftKings competitions. – cost sleepers. For a full set of weekly rankings, plus more seasonal and DFS advice, join us CFBDynastyand get ready to dominate all your college fantasy football leagues! WEEK 9 NFL DFS LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo REMARK: Check back for possible updates prior to Saturday’s games, and as always, double-check to make sure the players in your lineup are actually playing and no late scratches due to COVID or any other reason. Week 10 College Fantasy Football DraftKings Picks: Best QBs TIER 1: Best plays Sam Hartman, Wake Forest @ North Carolina ($10,000) Bryce Young, Alabama vs. LSU ($9,600) TIER 2: Value games Tanner Mordecai, High School @ Memphis ($9,000) Jake Haener, Fresno State vs. Boise State ($7,700) TIER 3: Sleeper plays Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State @ West Virginia ($7,100) Brock Purdy, State of Iowa vs. Texas ($6,600) MORE: CFBDynasty Player Ranking Week 10 College Fantasy Football DraftKings Picks: Best RBs TIER 1: Best plays TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State @ Nebraska ($7,900) Bijan Robinson, Texas @ State of Iowa ($9,200) TIER 2: Value games Abram Smith, Baylor @ TCU ($7,300) Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama vs. LSU ($8,700) TIER 3: Sleeper plays James Cook, Georgia vs. Mizzou ($5,900) Jordan Sims, Fresno State vs. Boise State ($5,900) Week 10 College Fantasy Football DraftKings Picks: Best WRs/TEs TIER 1: Best plays Calvin Austin III, Memphis vs. SMU ($8,400) Khalil Shakir, Boise State @ Fresno State ($7,300) TIER 2: Value games AT Perry, Wake Forest vs. North Carolina ($7,200) Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky vs. Tennessee ($6,900) TIER 3: Sleeper plays Rashee Rice, SMU @ Memphis ($ 5,600) Andrel Anthony, Michigan vs. Indiana ($4,900)

